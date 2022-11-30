Managed IT Infrastructure Market - Industry Size, Share, Growth & Forecast 2028 | UnivDatos
The Global Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market is expected to grow at a significant rate of around 11% during the forecast period.
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a Market Research & Consulting Company that tracks cutting edge technologies across industries.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed IT infrastructure service is about administering and managing technology, information, and data in a proactive way. Its scope ranges from the desktop to networking, storage, data, security, and cloud-based services - not forgetting the people employed to keep everything working. Managed infrastructure services integrate, standardize, automate, and virtualize systems using the right cloud services and customer-owned IT to create a roadmap for companies to optimize their IT infrastructure, operations, and facilities.
— UnivDatos Market Insights
Unlock The Table of Content, And Request a Sample Report - https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=29111
The growing adoption of managed IT infrastructure services can be attributed to the increasing use of cloud-based solutions due to their potential advantages such as flexibility and efficient data storage. Diverse end users of IT infrastructure services such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. also offer lucrative opportunities for the overall growth of the managed IT infrastructure services market. For instance, in 2020, the combined end-user spending on cloud services totaled USD 270 billion. Management services include DBMS management, application performance management, network management, configuration management, and inventory management, using these managed services can improve the quality of business processes, further develop your business processes, and increase your return on investment.
The Managed IT Infrastructure Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 11% owing to the growth of startup culture across the globe and increasing demand for IoT devices.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Managed IT Infrastructure Market”, the market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2028). increasing adoption of cloud-based services serves as a major driver in the adoption of managed IT infrastructure services, cloud implementation involves a series of risks related to data security pushing the organizations to adopt the managed IT infrastructure services.
Based on service type, the market is segmented into managed security, managed networks, managed mobility, and others. The managed mobility segment is expected to achieve a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of managed mobility can be attributed to the rising demand for the bring your own device trend among businesses has enhanced organizational productivity, as employees can access business content irrespective of the time or place to better serve their customers.
Unlock The Table of Content, And Request a Sample Report - https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=29111
Based on the deployment, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to gain significant prominence during the forecast period. The growing demand for cloud services can be attributed to the cost-effectiveness of cloud services. As companies can eliminate unnecessary hardware or rigid on-premises assets and easily right-size computing resources according to their unique business requirements. Furthermore, the integration of cloud-based solutions and services helps organizations to reduce their operational cost significantly as they can be accessed from anywhere.
Based on organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small & medium enterprises segment is anticipated to achieve a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of managed infrastructure services in small and medium enterprises can be attributed to the growing startup culture around the world, these organizations run with a very limited amount of working capital, which makes managed IT infrastructure services a reliable and affordable option.
For More Informative Information, Please Visit Us – https://univdatos.com/report/managed-it-infrastructure-services-market/
Based on end-user, the market is segmented into IT and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, and other end-user. The BFSI sector is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. BFSI businesses require a sophisticated IT infrastructure to preserve and manage data ranging from trading instruments to record-keeping, reporting, and computations. IT services are critical to the success of financial transactions that require the exchange of information with consumers or internally.
North America to witness extensive growth
For a better understanding of the market adoption of the Managed IT Infrastructure Industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Rest of World. North America remains to be the largest managed IT infrastructure service market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growing adoption of outsourced services to manage infrastructure services is expected to drive the managed IT infrastructure services market in the region. Furthermore, the presence of major players in the region such as IBM corporation Accenture, and Cognizant among others are expected to surge the market substantially.
For More Informative Information, Please Visit Us – https://univdatos.com/report/managed-it-infrastructure-services-market/
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the Managed IT Infrastructure Market are Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, International Business Machine Corporation, Cisco Systems. Inc, VMWare.Inc, Rackspace Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell. Inc, Deutsche Telekom AG, CSC Global.
“Global Managed IT Infrastructure Market” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for the market players. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors’ capabilities on different parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of go-to-market strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentation:
1. By Service Type (Managed Security, Managed Networks, Managed Mobility, and Others)
2. By Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud)
3. By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises)
4. By End-User (IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail, and Other End-User)
5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
6. By Company (Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, International Business Machine Corporation, Cisco Systems. Inc, VMWare.Inc, Rackspace Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell. Inc, Deutsche Telekom AG, CSC Global.)
Key questions answered in the study:
1. What are the current and future trends of the global managed IT infrastructure service industry?
2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of component, deployment, and organization size?
3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?
4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the global managed IT infrastructure service industry?
5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the global managed IT infrastructure suppliers across various region and countries?
Ankita Gupta
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
+91 97176 88269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other