Percepio gears up with new CEO

Adrian Leufvén is looking forward to leveraging his broad commercial experience as the new CEO of Percepio.

I see assuring software reliability as one of today’s most complex and fastest growing challenges. I am proud to be joining a company that has found a solution to address this challenge. ” — Adrian Leufvén, CEO, Percepio AB

VäSTERåS, SWEDEN, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percepio AB, the leading provider of observability for critical edge software, today announced the appointment of Adrian Leufvén as new CEO to accelerate the strategic roadmap execution and drive global growth. Mr. Leufvén has 25 years of experience from Enea, a publicly traded (Stockholm NASDAQ) telecom software company, where he reached the position of Senior Vice President after serving in a variety of roles, including responsibility for Asia Sales, Product Management, Key Account Sales, R&D, Quality, and Business Unit Operating Systems.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Leufvén says: “I really look forward to starting as CEO at Percepio where I expect to be able to fully leverage my broad experience as we take the company to the next level to help customers develop, deploy and run critical edge software with greatest confidence. I see assuring software reliability as one of today’s most complex and fastest growing challenges. I am proud to be joining a company that has found a solution to address this challenge by providing full, real-time software observability at all stages of the product lifecycle, from development right through to deployment and day-to-day operation.”

Dr. Johan Kraft, the company founder and technical mastermind behind the unique product tandem of Percepio® Tracealyzer® and Percepio® DevAlert®, remains as CTO and board member. He welcomes the opportunity to focus more strongly on developing the company’s exciting technology roadmap with Adrian on his side and says: “I’m thrilled about strengthening the company with such a proven commercial talent and am confident that Adrian is the right person to lead Percepio in the next phase of growth. I am immensely looking forward to working together.”

Mr. Leufvén begins his new position on Dec 1.

About Percepio

Percepio offers observability for critical edge software throughout the product lifecycle, enabling OEMs and operators to deploy intelligent systems with confidence. During application development, Percepio® Tracealyzer® offers real-time observability by software tracing and advanced visualization, reducing time-to-market and improving software quality at launch. During testing and in deployed operation, Percepio® DevAlert® provides secure observability for continuous improvement of product reliability, security and performance. The technology scales to large device fleets and can be integrated on any edge processor, from small IoT nodes to powerful multicore SoCs. Percepio collaborates with leading vendors of processors and operating systems within embedded system and IoT such as Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Wind River Systems and Amazon Web Services. For more information, visit percepio.com.



