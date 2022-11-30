Pumps For Desalination Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2028

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pumps for Desalination Market Size Analysis:

A growing proportion of the world's population may soon be unable to drink or use water for growing food, supporting industries and cities, and preserving life-sustaining ecosystems. Statistics from the last few years show that the amount of water used around the world has grown at twice the rate of population growth. Meeting this demand has become a big environmental and economic problem for many countries.

Recent growth in the desalination market has been significantly influenced by these factors. Desalination is an efficient method for addressing multiple environmental concerns, such as potential freshwater shortages, global warming, desertification, and environmental preservation. Significant technological progress has been made in the desalination industry to meet the rising demand for materials with high corrosion resistance, energy efficiency, and dependability.

Desalination is the process of extracting dissolved minerals from seawater, including but not limited to salt. Several desalination techniques, including reverse osmosis (RO), distillation, electrodialysis, and vacuum freezing, have been developed. Reverse osmosis and distillation are the two most prevalent technologies globally. Distillation is the separation of dissolved minerals from seawater by heating and then evaporating the water. In RO, seawater is pumped through a membrane at a higher pressure than osmotic pressure, separating seawater from minerals. Various parameters, such as water salinity, feed pressure, water temperature, membrane permeation number, etc., determine the quality of the produced water.

Compared to other unit types, RO technology has a greater share of the desalination pump market. The heart of any RO system consists of the seawater intake pump, the high-pressure feed pump, and the RO membrane. The intake of seawater and the high-pressure pump are integral components of the RO system. In recent years, however, the auxiliary pumps used to pre-treat seawater have become more important because they extend the life of membranes and improve the quality of potable water that is made after post-treatment.

Depending on the size of the desalination plant, either positive displacement (PD) or centrifugal high-pressure pumps are used in an RO system. PD pumps are used in plants with a capacity of less than 150,000 gallons per day because centrifugal pumps with greater efficiency are not available for low flows. Centrifugal pumps, on the other hand, are better for larger capacities because they are more efficient and require less maintenance.

Several factors have contributed to the expansion of the desalination market. Demand management, which entails balancing water shortages with growing populations, has been the primary obstacle for local governments. Other alternatives to desalination, such as water transfer, which has been the primary alternative for regions with expanding populations and inadequate local resources, are becoming relatively more expensive. The demand for more potable water has increased the use of desalination and the size of RO plants. The output of any RO plant is determined by the feedwater input, which facilitates the expansion of the seawater intake and high-pressure feed pump.

Key Players: Sulzer, Grundfos, Torishima, General Electric, Flowserve, Celeros Flow Technology, KSB, WILO, Finder Pompe, Düchting Pumpen, SPP Pumps, FEDCO, Cat Pumps



COVID-19 Scenario:

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the pumps for desalination markets. The outbreak of the pandemic has led to a decrease in demand for desalinated water due to the closure of industries and the suspension of construction activities. This has resulted in a decline in the sales of pumps for desalination. Moreover, the lockdown imposed by various governments across the globe has disrupted the supply chain of pumps for desalination, thereby affecting the market's growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a negative impact on the global economy, which is expected to restraint the growth of the pumps for desalination market during 2020-2028.



Report Coverage:

• The report has an in-depth competitive analysis of the top players in the market, as well as their company profiles, SWOT analyses, new developments, and key market strategies.

• The report covers the major players in the market, providing a detailed analysis of their products, business segments, financials, and recent news and developments. The report also gives an overview of the global pumps for desalination market, including market size, growth prospects, drivers, restraints, and trends.

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the demand for pumps for desalination across different regions. It covers historical demand data and forecasts future demand for the period 2020–2028.

• The report highlights the major trends and opportunities in the global pumps for desalination market. It also provides a detailed analysis of each trend and opportunity.

• The report covers the major challenges and risks faced by players in the global pumps for desalination market. It also provides a detailed analysis of each challenge and risk factor.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• Centrifugal Pumps

• Positive displacement pumps

By Application

• Reverse Osmosis (RO)

• Multi-Stage Filtration (MSF)

• Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Pumps for Desalination Market

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the pumps for desalination market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the market for pumps for desalination?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the Pumps for Desalination Market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on the pumps for desalination markets and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of the adoption of pumps for desalination across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



