AZUR announces MSEZ as client in Anguilla Special Economic Zone

AZUR, Anguilla's Special Economic Zone, has announced MSEZ, as one of its initial clients.
AZUR, Anguilla's Special Economic Zone, has announced MSEZ, as one of its initial clients.
On a mission to build inclusive global and local communities while enabling business growth for both its members and the surrounding Island neighborhood, AZUR is designed to be one of the largest tech entrepreneur SEZ in the region. AZUR provides technology startups with the ultimate work environment from which to start and scale.
Speaking today about the new relationship with MSEZ, Jason Blick, Chairman of the Chord Group described the relationship as "incredibly important" for Anguilla's SEZ:
“We are pleased to welcome MSEZ as a client of AZUR. MSEZ also signed a Memorandum of Agreement to become a Sales Channel Partner for the Chord Group in promoting AZUR on their borderless and digital platform.”
"AZUR has been designed to be the leading hi-tech ecosystem in the Americas, offering an excellent and varied range of benefits that will appeal to companies all over the world. We are the only technology park in the region that provides both a living and working integrated community, and an attractive package of incentives which includes 25-year tax exemptions and a host of business benefits. For MSEZ users to utilise the benefits of the Anguilla SEZ concessions, they need to apply for a Virtual City Licence.”
"The Metaverse Special Economic Zone is breaking new ground in how we do business in the metaverse, and naturally AZUR is keen to be part of that."
Highlighting the advantages of the region, Mr. Brent Davis, the Chairman of the Anguilla Special Economic Zone Authority commented that “the Authority was set up to facilitate the creation of companies within the Zone; from client application to receiving approval, we are very satisfied with how the process has gone so far. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with these Companies who will bring investment to the island whilst enjoying the incentives and lifestyle.”
MSEZ seeks to establish a multi-jurisdiction consortium of special economic zones in the metaverse – where their users can access an array of solutions for their business needs to operate in a borderless and digital economy.
MSEZ aims to cater to the needs of all business owners operating digitally - from multinational corporations and decentralised autonomous organisations to NFT artists and digital nomads - allowing them to effectively conduct their business in a world that transcends national borders.
The AZUR Virtual City offering will enable businesses worldwide to access a regulated e-commerce platform and efficiently work with SEZ companies worldwide while also digitally exploring new markets and investment opportunities.
About AZUR
Designed as the leading hi-tech ecosystem in the Americas, it offers a wide range of benefits. It is designed to be the only technology park in the region, providing a living and working integrated community. As a Special Economic Zone, we offer an attractive package of incentives which includes 25-year tax exemptions and a host of business benefits.
Our mission is to build inclusive global and local communities while enabling business growth for both its members and the surrounding Island neighbourhood. AZUR is designed to be one of the largest tech entrepreneur SEZ in the region. AZUR provides technology startups with the ultimate work environment from which to start and scale.
The Chord Group is the exclusive developer of the Anguilla Special Economic Zone. AZUR Virtual City is registered in Anguilla as Anguilla SEZ Virtual City.
