OnlineCheckWriter.com Users Can Now Send and Receive International Payments In Any Currency

Multi-currency option at OnlineCheckWriter.com would make it easier than ever for businesses to send and receive payments anywhere in the world” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO, Zil Money Corp.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading B2B payments company, announced today that businesses could make international payments through the platform in any currency of their choice. Users could create wallets funded through different currencies and transact as required. Payers can initiate transactions in any currency of choice, while the payees would be free to accept funds in their preferred currency.

This launch by OnlineCheckWriter.com would go a long way in making international payments more efficient and hassle-free for businesses. Multi-currency payment feature in OnlineCheckWriter.com comes on the heels of the successful launch of its new credit card payment facility for companies. The credit card payment feature allows firms, irrespective of their business size, to pay vendors/suppliers or any payee with credit cards – even if payees normally do not accept credit cards.



"We are excited to offer this new feature to our users," said OnlineCheckWriter.com CEO Sabeer Nelli, "It will make it easier than ever for businesses to send and receive payments from anywhere in the world." He added that the platform would bring more exciting features in the coming days, anchoring it as a leading payment industry innovator.

OnlineCheckWriter.com was founded by Sabeer Nelli, a Texas-based entrepreneur, to solve teething payment issues he faced while running his first venture Tyler Petroleum. He simplified payments by developing an easy-to-use check printing platform, initially only for his businesses and later made available to everyone. The payment interface quickly became a favorite for US businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, by offering multiple payment options, including e-checks, wire transfers, ACH, and more. The OnlineCheckWriter.com team leads innovation that simplifies day-to-day finance management and payment tasks by following user needs and industry developments.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has 500,000+ registered users and has processed over $40 Billion in transactions. Thanks to its simple interface and competitive pricing, OnlineCheckWriter.com has quickly become the go-to platform for businesses.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilMoney.com, and ZilBank.com, provides state-of-the-art payment solutions for businesses across the United States and overseas. The payment solutions offered by Zil Money Corporation include Check drafts, Digital checks, ACH, domestic and international wire, Debit cards, and Gift cards. And with its recent offering of credit card payment without payee fees and multi-currency transactions, the company is poised for even more growth in the years to come.