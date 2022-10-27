OnlineCheckWriter.com Announces Credit Card Processing Facility For Business Payments

Pay Any Business with Your Credit Card – New Feature from OnlineCheckWriter.com Released

Companies, irrespective of their business size, can now pay vendors/suppliers or any payee with credit cards – even if they do not accept credit cards.

OnlineCheckWriter.com's new feature removes transaction charges for receiving payments made via credit cards” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO, Zil Money Corp.

UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com, a leading B2B payments company, has released its new credit card payment facility for businesses. Companies, irrespective of their business size, can now pay vendors/suppliers or any payee with credit cards – even if they do not accept credit cards.

Small Businesses earlier relied on time-consuming payment methods as vendors/suppliers/contractors and other payees had to pay transaction charges to accept payments made via credit cards. OnlineCheckWriter.com's new features remove transaction charges for getting card payments.

"Due to rising interest rates, businesses have taken a hit on their bottom line; cost of capital has risen, negatively impacting business confidence. Small businesses often find paying their vendors and suppliers difficult because their cash flow cycles haven't been completed. Being able to make flexible payments allows them to concentrate on their businesses without worrying about finances," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of OnlineCheckWriter.com. "The new credit card payment option is another example of our commitment to providing the best possible service."

OnlineCheckWriter.com has been clocking impressive growth since its inception, acquiring more than 20,000 registered users monthly. Businesses adopt this payment platform to reduce the complexities of their payments and accounting. The B2B payment platform is known for continuous product innovations; moreover, it provides free business bank accounts to its customers through its association with Zil Online Banking.

'Pay Any Business with Your Credit Card' facility is expected to drive much higher adoption of the OnlineCheckWriter.com platform by businesses. The new feature, along with the existing product lines covering digital checks, printable checks, mail checks, ACH, Wire Transfer, get-paid-links, and international payments, has catapulted the platform to a must-have stature among US Businesses, especially small and medium companies.

How to use Pay by Credit Card Facility?

• Log in to OnlineCheckWriter.com and select Pay Now from the Dashboard.

• Enter the payment details.

• Select the payment method.

• Select the reception method.

• Finally, once you enter the details, click Pay Now.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilMoney.com, and ZilBank.com, provides state-of-the-art payment solutions for businesses across the United States and overseas. The payment solutions offered by Zil Money Corporation include Check drafts, Digital checks, ACH, domestic and international wire, Debit cards, and Gift cards.

OnlineCheckWriter.com has 500,000+ registered users and has processed over $40 Billion in transactions. Thanks to its simple interface and competitive pricing, OnlineCheckWriter.com has quickly become the go-to platform for businesses. And with its recent expansion into payment with credit card services, the company is poised for even more growth in the years to come.

