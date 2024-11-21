Zil Money's Referral Program Offers High Multi Level Commission

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a top B2B payment platform, offers a multi level referral program for bloggers and marketers to earn regular income. Users can earn a 50% commission on the first payment from each referral, 5% of their monthly subscription for up to 12 months, and additional earnings from a six level referral network.

Participants can earn a 50% commission on their initial referral. For subsequent referrals, they receive commissions as follows: 16% for the first level, 8% for the second, 4% for the third, 2% for the fourth, and 1% for the fifth. Moreover, participants can earn 2% commissions on credit card processing fees (5.9 basis points) from transactions made by their referrals. with credit card users rising by 50% each month in the platform, credit card related content can attract good returns on blogging efforts.

When Participant A refers Participant B, they earn a 50% commission on Participant B's initial payment. If Participant B further refers Participant C, Participant A will receive a 16% commission on C's transactions. The structure continues for up to five levels, with commissions distributed as follows: 8% for the second level, 4% for the third level, 2% for the fourth level, and 1% for the fifth level. This system incentivizes participants to build a referral network for ongoing earnings. This same structure applies to plans offering 2% and 5% commissions, ensuring flexibility and consistent rewards across all tiers of referrals.

With multiple earning opportunities, participants can build a steady income as their referral network grows. As more people join and transact, income potential grows along with promotion. This growing network benefits everyone, creating a win-win situation.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money and Zil US, simplifies business financial management. It integrates with over 22,000 banks and offers a complete solution for ACH payments, wire transfers, payment links, and credit card processing. The platform streamlines financial operations like payroll and check creation, making managing finances easy and efficient.

Zil Money has over one million users and handles $85 billion in transactions. The platform is available on desktop and mobile via Google Play and the iOS App Store and focuses on innovation and global growth, offering a user-friendly experience.

