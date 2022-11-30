DAN CARTER THE OPUS - A gigantic, limited edition art book that celebrates the career of the greatest rugby player

Dan Carter All Black with Dan Carter - The Opus Dan Carter The Opus Clamshell Cover Dan Carter The Opus Front Cover Opus and Clamshell

Dan Carter The Opus covers a career that saw Dan become the most capped fly half of all time who won successive Rugby World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAN CARTER THE OPUS

Opus unveil Dan Carter The Opus at The Legends' Ball, Grosvenor Hotel London, November 24th. A gigantic, limited edition art book that celebrates the most illustrious career in the history of rugby played on the international stage.

OPUS today announce the publication of the first ever Opus of an individual in the world of rugby. Dan Carter The Opus is narrated by Dan Carter himself. It takes the audience on a journey through all 112 games Dan played for the All Blacks, where Dan shares his thoughts and memories of key moments, illustrated with breath-taking photographs displayed on a giant format. In a career that saw Dan become the most capped fly half of all time and score a record-breaking 1,598 points, his fellow teammates and opponents comment on the greatest number 10 who won successive Rugby World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015.

Together collaborating with Dan the Opus team have created the most intimate reflection on a player that many believe to be the greatest of all time. The Limited Marquee Edition will comprise of just 112 copies, one for each test match played. Each copy will include a specially designed sheet that has been personally signed by Dan and include a swatch of Dan’s game worn shirt from the 2008 meeting with England at Twickenham.

The Marquee Edition measures 62cm x 45cm. The 362 pages have been printed in ultra-high definition in England on a luxury heavyweight 200gsm silk paper and then hand-bound by master craftsmen in black leather. The cover is adorned with a 5mm thick, 25cm tall, chrome polished steel motif that illustrates Dan’s unique kicking style. Housed in a hand made presentation case the Opus weighs 18kg.

Karl Fowler, OPUS CEO said “What a true honour and privilege it is tell Dan’s rugby story like this. A story of determination, commitment, record breaking achievement, Inspiration and sporting greatness. With each of Dan’s 112 All Blacks tests told through Dan’s own eyes we are so proud to release this very special Opus for everyone to enjoy.”

Dan Carter, said “I’ve always loved and admired the work that Opus do. Their story telling and presentation is second to none and naturally, when they proposed creating a ‘Dan Carter Opus’ I was humbled and excited at the same time. I’m humbled because I’m joining a peer group that represent excellence in their chosen sport and excited because I get to look back at a stage in my life that has rewarded me and my family with so much pride and gratitude. I just hope my Opus will inspire the next generation to work that little bit harder and believe in themselves in whatever their chosen goal, be it academic or in a sporting arena.”

Enquiries at www.thisisopus.com/dancarteropus