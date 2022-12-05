Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund tops the BarclayHedge Health Care/Biotech Ranking
According to the BarclayHedge platform, Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund showed the highest result in the Health Care/Biotech sector in September.
For the Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund, which has posted 17% growth since the beginning of 2022, the top priority is stable, sustainable growth, also throughout unfavorable market conditions.”LUXEMBOURG, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the BarclayHedge platform, which monitors the activity of more than 7 thousand investment funds, Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund based in Luxembourg showed the highest result in the Health Care/Biotech sector in September. With a yield of 5.2%, it outperformed global indices and benchmarks.
In September, international stock markets fell due to high inflation reports in the US, EU, and UK, combined with investors' concerns about increasing recession fears in developed markets. Amidst "stagflation," the US Federal Reserve maintains its course to increase the interest rate, negatively affecting stock prices, including those of pharmaceutical and, especially, biotech companies.
By the end of September, global indices significantly decreased: S&P500 — by 9.5% and NASDAQ — by 10.5%. In this context, most investment funds in the HealthCare/Biotech sector showed negative returns.
The ability to attain high returns under challenging market conditions allows investors to verify the quality of the funds strategies and competence of their asset managers. The portfolio of Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund is managed by Dr. Dmitry Reykhart, who has 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical market. The fund invests in the industry through structured products, using financial engineering mechanisms to achieve an optimal risk/return ratio.
Structured barrier notes include only innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with a protected product portfolio, which are leaders in specific market segments, but currently have a valuation below the level that Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund specialists define as reasonable and fair.
Among many criteria for analyzing companies’ prospects, Dr. Reykhart highlights pipeline evaluation and clinical drug trials that can potentially affect stock prices of individual businesses and their competitors. He says this approach is supported by his experience not only in the pharmaceutical industry, but also on the regulatory side, which allows him to accurately predict the reaction of regulators to research results provided by companies, and subsequent decisions in approving new molecules.
In particular, specialists from the fund foresaw Eisai and Biogen’s success in the competition for primacy in Alzheimer's disease treatment. Lecanemab became the first drug with clinically proven efficacy in Alzheimer's disease, ahead of competitors from Lilly and Roche. The publication of this data in September 2022 caused Eisai and Biogen shares to rise more than 35%, one of the key drivers of Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund's September growth.
Another notable event in the pharma and biotech market in September 2022 was the FDA's decision to grant priority review status to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' prolonged version of the Eylea drug. This event created grounds for extending the patent protection period for this product and, as a result, has already led to a more than 20% rise in the company's share price.
In October 2022, the trend of steady growth in the value of Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund investment units continued. The third-quarter 2022 reports from several companies largely matched the forecasts of the fund, which this month showed a return of more than 6%. As a growth driver, Dr. Reykhart particularly notes the report of Gilead Sciences, which has a significant weight in the fund’s structural products. At the end of the third quarter, the company posted an impressive 79% growth in its relatively new oncology segment and a 28% increase in sales of Biktarvi, an innovative HIV drug.
Gilead Sciences' quarterly report demonstrated management's ability to diversify its business while maintaining leadership in its key antiviral drug segment. Gilead Sciences stock rose more than 27% in October.
"Markets can rise or fall, but the sector's fundamentals, along with a proven high-quality strategy and manager competence, ensure high returns. For the Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund, which has posted 17% growth since the beginning of 2022, the top priority is stable, sustainable growth, also throughout unfavorable market conditions. Only such a strategy can be called reliable and trustworthy," says Dr. Dmitry Reykhart, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ruthenium Global Pharma Fund.
