Charitable foundation Peace of Mine launched globally to help Ukrainians
Peace of Mine launched globally to help Ukrainians with the fundamental mission to provide with everything they need: from food to temporary accommodation.KYIV, UKRAINE, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military invasion of the Russian army into Ukraine goes on for its fourth month. 7.7 million civilians believed relocated within the country and 15.7 million people reportedly needing emergency humanitarian aid and protection*. Hence, cooperation of the international community, attention of the mass media, and support of other countries’ people today are needed more than ever.
According to Candid, Ukraine has received 980 grants for a total of $1 billion, and 174 donations for $696 million**. During the first months, 4.6 million of Ukrainian people left for other countries, where they received massive support. Today, many Ukrainians are coming back, they and those who stayed are still in severe need of help to survive this rough patch.
For this, Maria Solodar, a successful Ukrainian entrepreneur whose family is in Ukraine, and Daria Soroka, a Kyiv native and now the foundation's CEO, created the Peace of Mine foundation in May, 2022. From the first days of the war, Maria helped a significant number of civilians:
“I helped with both money and organization: explained how to get refugee status and medical aid, found volunteers to meet the victims in other countries or regions. At the same time, my fellow entrepreneurs from around the world started asking me how to help. This was how I realized that it was time to involve others.”
The fundamental mission of Peace of Mine is to provide Ukrainian civilians with everything they need: from food to temporary accommodation. People from all countries are able to donate in cryptocurrency and cash. Contributions in cryptocurrency allow donating quickly and, if required, anonymously.
The foundation uses state-of-the-art technology and monitoring systems to identify relevant problems. Today, AI analysis allows five main support programs:
-Creating flexible shelters: the foundation creates modular houses with all essential things. If required, they can be dismantled and transported to safer areas/cities;
- Transporting people to safe places and ensuring logistics of the necessary assistance;
- Ensuring targeted assistance to civilians: supplying food and necessities;
- Providing medical assistance and purchasing medicines for the elderly and people with chronic illnesses;
- Ensuring the possibility of education and work: creating educational centers in cities and environments for online learning for school and university students, helping adults to find part-time or permanent employment.
Moreover, the foundation creators have a strategic objective in the future — to channel the organization’s activity on restoring Ukrainian cities that suffered from the Russian army invasion.
Apart from state-of-the-art monitoring, the foundation experts analyze Ukrainian and international charity foundations to see the under-addressed issues. Every research is backed by surveys that volunteers and experts of the foundation organize. This approach helps to quickly see and tackle the biggest problems in the cities.
Maria Solodar, the president of Peace of Mine, “We aim at drawing the attention of the world’s community to the issue of the war in Ukraine and channeling any and all resources to help Ukrainians feel safe. Now we need to attract maximum attention to the humanitarian issue in the country, since the scope of this disaster is overwhelming. Each of us is responsible for the world we will live in. We need to be human and take care of the people in a dire situation.”
About the company
Peace of Mine is a Ukrainian foundation for helping victims, established by Maria Solodar. The initiative to create the foundation for supporting Ukrainian civilians arose in March 2022. The team consists of people who live in Ukraine and have relatives and friends across the country. They know what war looks like and what it does to people. Therefore, the team members are the most involved people.
An essential feature of the foundation is that Peace of Mine only allocates money to help civilians.
Read more on our website: http://peaceofmine.fund
*https://reliefweb.int/report/ukraine/ukraine-humanitarian-response-dashboard-april-2022
**https://topics.candid.org/issue-pages/ukraine
Ekaterina Moroz
Peace of Mine
68-007-23-02
pr@peaceofmine.fund