News for the cryptocurrency market: iSwiss becomes a major player
Choosing instead to trade through an authorised intermediary such as iSwiss is a guarantee of security”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Important news for all cryptocurrency investors who want to do so safely: the deposit bank iSwiss has obtained the necessary authorisations from the Bank of Italy and Switzerland to open, manage and monitor cryptocurrency accounts.
— Aleo Christopher
This is a positive change: more and more investors are attracted to the cryptocurrency market, but they often rely on intermediaries who do not provide the necessary security guarantees.
This is what often happens online: investors decide to trade through sites that present themselves as banks, but in reality, they are mere platforms often in the hands of a single person or companies that disappear very quickly when the first problems arise.
Operating through these sites means adding to the risk inherent in the type of investment of finding oneself at any moment without funds and a guarantee system to refer to.
Choosing instead to trade through an authorised intermediary such as iSwiss is a guarantee of security. As Christopher Aleo, CEO of iSwiss and Forbes' award-winning innovator in finance for 2022, explains: "Our customers, in addition to being able to trade investments via their cryptocurrency portfolio, can enjoy the stability of our company. Stability and security that are guaranteed by the authorisations obtained from the various central banks."
Christopher Aleo continues: 'Investments in cryptocurrencies involve more and more investors and offer very interesting possibilities. However, it is crucial to rely on a partner who can ensure that the business is conducted properly, just like iSwiss. The risk, if one entrusts one's funds to parties who do not have a clear corporate identity and do not follow the precise instructions of the authorities in economic matters, is that of finding oneself involved in unclear failures, which occur within a matter of hours, and which can leave investors, literally, with 'a fistful of flies'.
On the other hand, the Swiss deposit bank iSwiss guarantees its customers compliance and the financial strength of one of the most important and innovative groups in the financial landscape.
