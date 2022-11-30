Medical Congresses in a Post-Corona Society
Conference Mini-Communities: An Industry Altering Solution During These Rapidly Changing TimesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most important part of a medical conference (aside from the lecturing of course) is the physician networking; the handshaking, the corridor meetings and the overall networking. As is stated by leading medical conference organizations, the main goal of any medical society is “to promote and facilitate collaborative work”.
However, due to a variety of changing tides most brought upon us by Covid-19, many of the top medical conferences of today have moved to a virtual/hybrid model, which, while offering superb medical content, physicians have now lost this networking option, so vital to any medical conference.
Seeing this problem, the G-Med physician-only platform created a novel and pragmatic solution by introducing the G-Med Conference Mini-Community, a custom portal on our gated platform which allows physicians from all over the world to engage with each other around a specific medical conference. It is a sponsored high-traffic interactive space exclusively on the G-Med platform which runs for 45 days (7-10 days before the specific medical conference, during the conference itself, as well as a full month after) around the world’s leading medical conference conferences.
The Conference Mini-Community allows physicians not only to connect and network with their peers on a global level, but also allows physicians to benefit from conference highlights, videos, articles, exclusive KOL interviews, interactive case reports, peer-to-peer discussions, post their own queries and so much more.
Says Diana Tulchinski, a strategist on the G-Med Conferencing Content Team that; “not only does the Conference Mini-Community format we have created allow our physicians who have not attended the conference a meaningful networking opportunity, but physicians are also made available to a plethora of highly engaging conference related material, all done in an interactive physician peer-to-peer fashion. Furthermore, the conference mini-community format allows reengagement of physicians who have attended the event and provide additional exposure to relevant congress information that they may have missed, including key congress highlights and specific awareness about the latest technological advances in their specific industry, be it in oncology, hematology, diabetes or any specific congress content”.
The conferencing landscape is ever evolving, more so in the times of Covid. G-Med even analyzed the changing perception of physicians regarding specifics in medical conferences, which you can read all about here.
The G-Med platform stands at the forefront in adaption of the global medical societies to the realities of the day.
