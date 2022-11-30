Global Wafer Test Probe Card Market to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2028
New market study finds that the top six manufacturers of Wafer Test Probe Card occupied nearly 72.09% global market share.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To test a wafer, test signals from a measuring instrument or tester are transmitted to individual devices on a wafer via probe needles or a probe card, and the signals are then returned from the device. The probe test finds the percentage deviation between a particular number of Wafers for which probing is conducted and the number of such wafers that probe successfully.
According to the latest research Global Wafer Test Probe Card market size was valued at US$ 2,478.83 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 3,883.57 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The global leading manufacturers of Wafer Test Probe Cards include FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., Micronics Japan (MJC), Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Will Technology, etc. In 2021, the six most prominent global players had a share of approximately 72.09% in revenue.
The North America Wafer Test Probe Card market size was US$ 359.01 million in 2021, while China's was about US$ 344.56 million. The proportion of China was 13.90% in 2021, and it is predicted that the share will reach 16.34% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 9.01% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Wafer Test Probe Card landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 40.88 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea; CAGR is 4.98% and 6.41%, respectively, for the next 6-year period.
Considering the economic change of COVID-19, MEMS Probe Card accounting for 70.19% of the Wafer Test Probe Card global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 3,080.49 million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR of 8.35% from 2022 to 2028. While Foundry & Logic segment is altered to a 9.07% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share of about 73.40% in 2028.
The global Wafer Test Probe Card market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wafer Test Probe Card market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue, and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
