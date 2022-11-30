Time to plan for a turbulent future argues new author

COP 27 climate negotiations offer little hope that climate change will be stopped anytime soon. It’s time you start planning for the consequences.

No need to feel helpless—Charron provides a valuable manual on how you and yours can face reality and navigate a chaotic future.” — William Rees, originator of the 'ecological footprint analysis'

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is seeing unprecedented droughts, floods, forest fires, hurricanes, all fueled by a warming climate. Plan for a Turbulent Future, a new book, explains why global efforts to limit warming to 2°C are likely to fail, leading to an increase in the frequency and intensity of climate related disasters for decades to come. Accepting this likely outcome doesn’t mean we should give up. It just means that in addition to redoubling our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, we must start to prepare for the changing climate.

Ten years after uprooting his family to live on his in-law’s farm in an effort to become more resilient, Charron wrote a book on the experience to encourage others to start their journey to increased resilience. “People don’t need to take on such a drastic life-changing journey that my wife and I embarked on, but they should take action to reduce their vulnerability to climate change before disaster strikes.” Said Charron.

How does one begin to plan for all of the impacts of climate change? Plan for a Turbulent Future – Your Roadmap to Personal Resilience for a Changing Climate and its free companion course goes through a systematic process to help you consider how to prepare for climate change in all aspects of your life, broken down into five categories:

1. Physical and Mental Health

2. Learning and Education

3. Community Building

4. Financial

5. Physical Preparation

“Charron pulls the wool from our eyes in this brilliant guide to building personal resilience. With a refreshing amount of honesty and candour often lacking in climate change discussion, Charron encourages readers to positively rethink attitudes towards the planet, personal goals and relationships.” said Jaz Fryer-Jones of The Resilience Project (UK).

Plan for a Turbulent Future is 135 pages and is now available in ebook and print versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other on-line booksellers.

About the Author

Remi Charron is an Associate Dean for a Master’s of Energy Management program at the New York Institute of Technology’s Vancouver campus. He also works as an independent consultant helping make housing more energy-efficient and resilient. He lives in Pemberton, British Columbia, where he and his wife run a small family farm.