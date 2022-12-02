Khal, World’s First Cooking Social Media Platform

Khal US Team, Khal also has 18 employees in India, 2 in Colombia and 1 in Egypt

A New Jersey based cooking social media startup has more than 300 thousand users all over the world joining and creating cooking profiles. See what's cooking

Since I joined Khal.com. I have had thousands of people see my cooking. I love sharing my recipes on Khal. Also the love I get from the platform keeps inspiring me to keep trying newer things” — Paramjit Kaur -- 657 Recipes on Khal.com

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Khal.com is a trailblazing online cooking social network for food connoisseurs, chefs, homemakers, and both seasoned & newbie cooks to discover, connect, and share their collective passion for food.

Khal is the World’s First Cooking Social Media, making it a hub for cooking enthusiasts to create their exclusive profile and showcase their culinary prowess across the globe.

Already, a bevy of celebrity chefs and illustrious personalities are part of this burgeoning platform. Soon Khal users will be able to make money on Khal

The Khal platform helps the cooking loving community to show their cooking skills. Users make a cooking profile and write their culinary Bio, including things like where they learned to cook, what they like to cook, how their travels have added to their cooking style. Also professional chefs write about their experiences in restaurants that they have worked in

Khal is poised to revolutionize the digital space by uniting the entire culinary world together,

One simply cannot overlook Khal.com stand-out features.

1. User-Friendly Platform

To make this site easily accessible to food lovers all over the world, the sign-up process is kept minimal, and the website is also user-friendly and interactive

2. Multiple Options To Upload Recipes

There are various options available on the platform to upload recipes. One can either upload photos or video format recipes directly from their phone or computer devices or simply import their recipe videos from YouTube. Khal insists on authenticity. A user can only add recipes that are cooked by them and cannot put photos videos of recipes that are not made by them

3. Link other Social Media

Khal users can link their social media handles like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitter etc. to their bio. They can also show their cooking milestones in the bio section. In addition to that, they can also share recipes from Khal across their different social media channels.

4. Besides liking and commenting on recipes Khal users can add a recipe to their "I want to make this" list OR Click on "I made it" on a recipe and add proof images that they made that dish. Some users try to make and plate dishes better than the creator. When someone takes the trouble to make a creators recipe and adds proof images both the recipe creator and the person who made it, get addition cooking points. Plus the joy of seeing someone try out a recipe made by a creator is beyond points and badges for that creator

5. Cooking Badges and Cooking Reputations

Once someone becomes a member of Khal, they will be assigned the Foodie badge But you can earn badges like Cuisiner, Master Cuisiner, Chef, Master Chef etc. One of the most prominent badges is the Master Chef badge. Based on how many recipes the user adds and how many recipes of other people they try.

The day is not far when every cooking lover will have a cooking profile on Khal

Khal user Testimonials