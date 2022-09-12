A platform for cooking lovers to have a dedicated cooking profile

Samir and Nikhil Tendulkar in their Khal Mobile. Promoting Khal.com to cooking lovers

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lot of people around the world love to cook and brag about how cool they cook. Now there is a dedicated platform to do just that. 280K+ users from 205 countries have joined this New Jersey based startup Khal.com. Khal was started by brothers Samir and Nikhil Tendulkar

Khal has raised money from a crowdfunding platform with 22 investors including Founder Institute mentor in 4 countries Mr. Bade Aluko and Celebrity Phycologist from Hong Kong Dr. Adrian Low. Dr. Low, who has been featured in NBC, CBS, Fox, channel News Asia and major media channels in Hong Kong.

Khal started when founder and CEO Samir Tendulkar was sitting next to his chef Friend who was applying for a job at a restaurant. The chef had his resume and 35 attachments of all the beautiful dishes he had cooked. When Samir joked about “ Who sends 35 attachments in an email” His chef friend replied that if he did not show the restaurant what he can cook. He won’t be called in for an interview. This got Samir intrigued. “So many people around the world love to cook'' He was surprised that there is no place where someone can have a dedicated cooking profile. So Samir built the first dedicated Cooking Media where people who loved to cook can have a cooking profile and show their cooking skills

Initially it was built for professional chefs to show their cooking skills to get a job or to get cooking contracts by showing what they can cook and how they make their dishes tasty and healthy. However as time went by Samir noticed that more than 95% of the people who were joining the platform were not professional chefs , but people who loved to cook and brag about how cool they cook

Today Khal boasts 286K+ users from around 205 countries. Many users have 50, 100, 200, 300 recipes on their profiles. There is one specific user who has more than 650 recipes. Not bad for a platform that is less than 2 years old. Khal also has a great team

Khal is proud to have a great team who stand behind their vision. They include:

James Ledbetter: Editor of Inc magazine as Chief Marketing Officer

Frank Costantino: Dean of the best cooking school in NYC as Chief Culinary Officer

Ahmad Tierelbad: Developer with more than 25 years of experience

Lawrence Fish: Chief Financial Officer at Mc Cann as our own CFO

Johnna Ayres: The Marketing Director of Bloomberg as VP of Marketing

Khal is also featured in a movie “Pay to Die” in which Dr. Adrian low is the producer

Many celebrity chefs from around the world who have millions of Social Media followers have also joined Khal.com to show their cooking skills. Famous Psychologist and Khal.com investor Dr. Adrian Low in a review said “I believe in the vision and expertise of the CEO and team”

Founder and CEO, Samir Tendulkar says he wants every cooking lover in the world to have a dedicated cooking profile with Khal. So if you like to cook head over to Khal.com and make a cooking profile

