Study finds Nairobi slums recording high household air pollution

Experts have called for enhanced access to improved cooking stoves in the informal settlements of Nairobi in a move that aims to preserve human health and the environment.

SEI Africa energy expert spoke to “The Star” and “The Daily Nation” in a wide ranging interview referencing a 2021 report that found Korogocho slums in Nairobi having more than 90 percent of residents cooking in the same room as they live in.

