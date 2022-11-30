Eighth Generation 2022 Holiday Event at Pike Place Market
Celebrate the holidays in-person with Eighth Generation with a raffle and in-store savings event.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate the holidays with Eighth Generation. On December 3rd, the Seattle-based company will be holding an all-day in-person event at their flagship store in Pike Place Market. Customers who make an in-store purchase on December 3rd will automatically be entered into a raffle to win:
- Grand Prize: Wool Blanket
- 2nd Place: Gold Label Scarf
- 3rd Place: Ceramic Tumbler
Winners will be drawn at the end of the day and notified the following Monday.
QR codes containing savings discounts will also be hidden around the store for shoppers to find. Shoppers can find and scan a code to reveal a 5%, 10% or 15% savings code, which they can give to their sales associate when checking out for a percentage off.
From 10 a.m. to noon, Eighth Generation will also be serving free hot cocoa and cookies to all customers in-store. You can find more information here.
About Eighth Generation
Eighth Generation is a Seattle-based art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. It was founded in 2008 when Louie Gong (Nooksack)—an artist, activist and educator widely known for merging traditional Coast Salish art with influences from his urban environment to make strong statements about identity—started customizing shoes in his living room.
In 2015, Eighth Generation became the first Native-owned business in the US or Canada to sell Native-designed wool blankets, reclaiming a market that had been dominated by non-Native companies using fake "Native-inspired" designs for over a century.
Visit their website for in-depth information on their team of leaders, their business practices, their values, their wide selection of textiles, and future offerings - perfect for anyone with a good heart, and a good sense of style.
MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:
Address: 93 Pike St #103, Seattle, WA 98101
Devon Kelley
Eighth Generation
+1 206.430.6233
info@eighthgeneration.com
