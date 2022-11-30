On the First Direct Flight Headed by Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Saudi's NEOM City Hosts a Delegation of Kuwaiti Businessmen

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Saudi's NEOM city hosts a delegation of Kuwaiti businessmen on the first direct flight headed by the Chairman of Deals Secure Group Holding Company in Kuwait, Dr. Faisal Khazaal, on his private jet to learn about the projects proposed in NEOM city, which was launched by His Royal Highness, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Prime Minister since October 24, 2017.

On this occasion, Dr. Faisal Khazaal said: "We look forward to meeting with the CEO of NEOM city with great enthusiasm for two reasons. The first is because the objectives and directions of NEOM city at business are consistent with the objectives and directions of our Government Future Financing 2030 Program®,"

"The second reason is that the program is managed exclusively by our subsidiary Elite Capital & Co. Limited in England, one of the approved entities to finance the government and private projects for the G20 countries, of which Saudi Arabia is one of the prominent members. Thus, we are halfway through before the journey begins, since NEOM city is an attractive investment destination for GCC, Arab and international capital, and since Elite Capital & Co. Limited in England is affiliated with Deals Secure Group Holding Company in Kuwait," Dr. Faisal Khazaal said.

Dr. Khazaal confirmed that the commercial delegation will meet with Eng. Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM city, and the administrative team to discuss the aspects of joint cooperation and brainstorm necessary ideas and proposals related to this giant project.

He said that the private sector is always looking for good investment opportunities and examining viable investment options, especially government projects. He also stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has opened doors for investors, capitals, and financiers to benefit from the projects that will be established in NEOM city in order to achieve the desired goals and the best possible returns.

Dr. Khazaal pointed out that the commercial delegation includes Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman, Dr. Adnan Al-Thewainy, Adviser to the Board of Deals Secure Group Holding Company, and Dr. Jamal Al-Gharabally, Managing Director and Eng. Waleed Al-Hashash, CEO of Maseela Independent Group for Trading and Contracting Co., who are two of the most prominent figures in the oil and petrochemical industry in Kuwait, as these two companies are active members of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Al Maseela Independent Group is one of the consultants of Elite Capital & Co. Limited in the GCC region.

It should be noted that NEOM city is a Saudi project for a planned cross-border city, launched by His Royal Highness, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Prime Minister on October 24, 2017. The project is located in the far northwest of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Emirate of Tabuk province and extends 460 km on the coast of the Red Sea. The project aims, within the ambitious aspirations of the Saudi Vision 2030, to transform the Kingdom into a leading global model in various aspects of life, by focusing on attracting value chains in industries and technology within the project.

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

Deals Secure Group Holding Co. – Contact Details –

Level 18, Sahab Tower
Mohammad Al Ghanem Street
Salhia, Kuwait City
State of Kuwait

Telephone : + (965) 2227 3885
Facsimile : + (965) 2227 3855

Website: ds.com.kw

Dr. Faisal Khazaal
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

