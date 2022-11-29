Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge for Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba Counties

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Scott Conrad to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 25 (Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties). Conrad will fill the vacant seat from Judge Burford Cherry's retirement.

Conrad was recently elected to this seat, and currently serves at the Law Office of Scott D. Conrad, P.C. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Appalachian State University and his Juris Doctor from Campbell University School of Law.

Read the Governor's full press release.

