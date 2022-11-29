Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,795 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court affirms death penalty for police officer’s murder despite erroneous order requiring mental examination

The court’s unanimous opinion by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye holds to be error both a superior court order requiring the defendant to submit to a mental examination by a prosecution expert and the use against the defendant of his refusal to obey the order. However, applying a deferential standard of prejudicial error, the court concludes a more defense-favorable verdict “was not reasonably probable” had the errors not occurred.

You just read:

Supreme Court affirms death penalty for police officer’s murder despite erroneous order requiring mental examination

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.