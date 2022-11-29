Supreme Court affirms death penalty for police officer’s murder despite erroneous order requiring mental examination
The court’s unanimous opinion by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye holds to be error both a superior court order requiring the defendant to submit to a mental examination by a prosecution expert and the use against the defendant of his refusal to obey the order. However, applying a deferential standard of prejudicial error, the court concludes a more defense-favorable verdict “was not reasonably probable” had the errors not occurred.