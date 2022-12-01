The Evolution of Robin Baron Design, from Luxury Design to Success in E-commerce
Celebrity Interior & Product Designer Robin Baron, talks about the evolution of her company and why she invested in an e-commerce strategy to grow her brand.
We are thrilled to be celebrating our 2nd anniversary…as we have grown exponentially to become a go-to resource for all things chic!”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Interior & Product Designer Robin Baron, President of RobinBaronDesign.com talks about the evolution of her company and how her e-commerce shop continues to drive consumers to her award-winning design business.
Based in NYC, Robin Baron Design is an award-winning interior design firm that specializes in luxury design. Robin Baron established her full-service design firm in 1990 after starting out in fashion design, an experience which continues to influence her eye as a designer and has led to her attracting A-list clients in both high-end residential and commercial design. Today, Robin Baron Design includes her full-service design firm, her Signature Collections, and a multi-channel e-commerce site that provides a unique opportunity for designers and consumers to shop curated products with direct access to Robin’s expert advice and design sensibility.
What Made You Want To Evolve Your Design Business?
When sourcing for my clients online during postponed markets, I found that there was an opportunity to create something entirely unique that many sites were missing. I also wanted to create a modern way to service both the consumer and trade audiences that I work with.
When Did You Add Ecommerce to Your Website?
When everything shut down in March 2020, I began to work on pivoting my business to add an e-commerce shop to my website. Looking back over the last two years to when we first launched our ecommerce shop in December of 2020 - it’s still hard to believe that we are now celebrating our 2nd anniversary.….and what a non-stop adventure these last two years have been! I am excited to share that we are launching a special anniversary sale to express our gratitude for the exceptional and loyal customer base we’ve connected with.
What Made You Decide To Launch Your Ecom Shop?
Our company has been fortunate to celebrate decades of success within high-end residential and commercial projects and designing for our luxury clientele, and with my design firm's 30th anniversary coinciding with global shutdowns, I wanted to evolve, grow and challenge our team to create something new for our industry.
What Makes Robin Baron Design Different?
I always say “Confidence Begins at Home” and it’s become the tagline for my firm. When I design for my luxury clients, I always refer back to my motto…I want to help bring positivity into my client's homes and lives, and I do so through my designs. When we first started strategizing for what we envisioned including our shop, we knew that we wanted to continue this line of logic, to help create a positive atmosphere to go along with beautiful design. Our ecom shop offers an assortment of gorgeous and unique accent and decorative pieces that are exquisitely designed, with bold, beautiful, and luxury aesthetics so that our customers have access to create a beautiful home that they are proud of.
Where Did The Idea To Open A Shop Come From?
In my entire interior design career, I have always designed custom furnishings for my luxury clients. In 2017, I decided to use my experience designing custom pieces to launch my own Signature Furniture and Hardware Collections, which very quickly expanded to become a full lifestyle brand, including hardware, case goods, upholstery, rugs, and lighting collections. The success of these collections was the spark that inspired the pivot into e-commerce when everything shut down in 2020. It allowed designers and consumers to have access to my collections, along with countless other curated products, from the comfort of their homes.
Are You Still Creating Your Own Product Collections?
Yes! I have a new fashion-forward lighting collection in partnership with The Minka Group that first launched in January 2022. I also have an exquisite hardware collection with luxury brand Hamilton Sinkler, and I have several new collections and partnerships launching in 2023. It’s truly an exciting time for us here at Robin Baron Design!
Is Creating An Ecommerce Shop Easy? Was it easy?
No. Was it exciting and complicated and incredible…Yes, absolutely! I am so proud of how we have grown over the last 24 months, and exponentially to become a go-to online resource for all things chic! I owe so much of our success to my team who helped me from the very beginning. From our shop’s strategic plan to the web design and development to the product curation., the nitty-gritty data entry, the marketing, and finally the launch… a huge thanks goes out to my team for their endless hard work on the successful evolution of our brand, into the online design destination we are today.
What Would You Say Was The Hardest Part?
Because I have such long-standing relationships with many home furnishings brands, I was able to leverage my contacts, along with some great referrals, to curate and create an incredible offering of countless products across many categories. Surprisingly, that was the easy part for me! It was actually the amount of data entry that had to be done in order to sync all of the relevant product information in a way that was clear to the consumer that was probably one of the greatest challenges. Thankfully, again, having an incredible team behind me, we were able to pull it all together in a way that consumers love.
Aside From Fabulous Products, What Can Shoppers Expect To Find at RobinBaronDesign.com?
In addition to a wide selection of product categories, our site offers shoppers the ability to cultivate and create a luxurious lifestyle by offering design tips and enriching experiences, with ways to educate our consumers and trade professionals. For those who need some additional help, we also offer a wide range of design services, available by the hour or by the room, as well as full-service design capabilities to suit each individual project or client’s needs.
Tell Us About Any Exciting Or Upcoming News?
This year for our anniversary, we are launching a sitewide sale for the month of December so that everyone can find something that they love for their home…or shop for gifts for the holidays for their loved ones!. Our ecommerce store is more than another designer shop. There are so many beautiful things to choose from and a wide range of design aesthetics, styles and price points and I am so proud we have stayed true to our original concept that RobinBaronDesign.com is an “A Place to Shop, Dream and Stay Connected.”
Details about Robin Baron Design's Anniversary Sale:
Terms & Conditions: Anniversary Sale Discounts are only applied when using code, "ROBIN20” at checkout. "ROBIN20" runs throughout December 2022 and expires at 11:59 PM EST on December 31, 2022. For 20% off your order, use code "ROBIN20" and receive FREE STANDARD, SHIPPING on all orders over $150. Exclusions: Discounts can not be combined. Samples, Design Services, and Gift Certificates are excluded from discount or sale purchases. Gift Certificates can be redeemed for use during the promotional sale.
About Robin Baron & Robin Baron Design:
Robin Baron Design is an award-winning interior design firm that specializes in luxury design. Robin Baron established her full-service design firm in 1990 after starting out in fashion design, an experience which continues to influence her eye as an interior designer and has led to her attracting A-List clientele. In 2017, Robin expanded her business with her Signature Home Furnishings Collections including hardware, case goods, rugs, upholstery, and lighting. Today, Robin Baron Design includes her full-service design firm, her Signature Collections, and a multi-channel e-commerce site that provides a unique opportunity for designers and consumers to shop curated products with direct access to Robin’s expert advice and design sensibility. For more inspiration and design tips follow Robin on Instagram @robinbaronofficial.
