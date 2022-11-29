Derby Barracks - Fire Investigation - Serious Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4009211

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Derby Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: November 23 2022 – Time of Call: 5:29 PM

LOCATION: Hall Road, Lunenberg, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation – Serious Injury

VICTIM: Name not yet verified

Age:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 23, 2022, at approximately 5:29 PM the Vermont State Police received a request from the Lunenberg Fire Department for assistance with a fire that resulted in 1 man being sent to the hospital.

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted an initial scene examination. They learned that a contractor was working in the structure when there was an explosion. The explosion started a fire that destroyed the 1 ½ story structure. The male victim was removed from the fire scene and transported to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, NH. The victim, who was severely burned, was then transported to Boston for treatment. The victim’s medical status is not available at this time.

The investigation into the origin and cause of this fire event is ongoing. As more information becomes available it will be released to the public. The investigators would like to hear from anyone who has information about this fire.

Det. Sergeant Matthew Hill

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111

Email – matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI – FIT

NAFI - CFEI