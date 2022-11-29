Process Control Instrumentation Experts KECO Controls Design and Build a Wastewater Control System
Keco Engineered Controls Designs and Builds a Level, pH, Temperature, and Pump Control System for a 20 ft. Deep Wastewater Sump for a Major NY State Power PlantLAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicated distributor of process control instrumentation - KECO Controls - has just installed a wastewater control system for a 680 Megawatt Combined Cycle NY State power plant. The objective of this project was to improve the monitoring and control of its waste water collection, treatment, and plant effluent pumping operation.
The control system starts with level monitoring and control in its 20 foot deep wastewater sump using a Rosemount model 3301 Guided Wave Radar Level Transmitter. The 3301 transmitter provides a 4 to 20 mA analog output to a Precision Digital PD6001 panel meter, which displays the sump level in feet and inches. The PD6001 also supplies 24 VDC power to the level transmitter, and provides four relay outputs and a 4 to 20 mA output representing the sump level.
The wastewater pH and temperature monitoring is provided by a Rosemount model 3900VP pH/ORP sensor. The 3900VP sensor is mounted at the end of a pipe union, designed to be lowered into the water in the sump. Connected to a Rosemount 56 Dual Channel pH Transmitter, operators can monitor the wastewater’s pH value and temperature, providing a 4 to 20 mA signal for the pH and another 4 to 20 mA signal for the temperature.
In addition to installing 3900VP sensor and 56 Dual Channel Transmitter, KECO was tasked with ensuring all information gathered at the wastewater sump was relayed to the control room and plant Distributed Control System (DCS) – located 500 feet away. Since installing 500 feet of wire and conduit proved exceptionally time consuming and difficult, KECO’s team of engineers opted for the Banner Engineering DXM100 Wireless Controller and related accessories. This allowed the 3900VP sensor to transmit the level, pH, and temperature signals to the DCS over a wireless communication system.
To ensure easy access and protect the equipment, KECO built all of the level, pH, and wireless equipment into a Saginaw 24” X 24” polycarbonate enclosure. This features a door and window, allowing operators to view the display without opening the door.
The wastewater monitoring and control system has been operating for more than a year and has provided a significant improvement to the plant operations.
About KECO Engineered Controls:
Providing state of the art control instrumentation, Keco has been a trusted partner to many companies. Carefully selected products are provided to meet your flow, level, pressure, steam, temperature, and combustion control requirements. Providing control Instruments from manufacturers like Rosemount Measurement, Rosemount Analytical Liquid and Gas, Micro Motion, Foxboro, ASCO, Ashcroft, Precision Digital, SOR, and Hach helps insure the solutions provided use the latest technology for efficient, reliable, and safe operations.
Distribution: Chemical, energy, environmental controls, pharmaceutical, power production, refining, steam generation, water and wastewater, industries.
Joe Mitchell
KECO Engineered Controls
+1 (732) 901-5900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn