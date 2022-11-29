Building Blocks of Success: IDOT announces December dates for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program workshops

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops in December as part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms interested in strengthening their skills, growing their business and bidding on state projects. New and existing DBEs, as well as firms interested in becoming certified in the program are invited.





December workshop dates and topics are:

Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to noon: How to Do Business with IDOT

Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to noon: QuickBooks Part 3 - Reporting

Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to noon: Insurance, Bonding & Risk Management for Construction Firms

Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to noon: How to Develop a Strategic Plan

Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to noon: How to Develop a Business Plan

Future topics covered will include estimating and bidding, basic math, contracts, construction materials requirements, steps needed to be certified as a DBE firm and more.





Building Blocks of Success will continue through April. Workshop information, including dates and times, is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBEworkshops . Advance registration is required.





Questions can be directed to IDOT's DBE Resource Center at (312) 939-1100.





As part of Gov. Pritzker's historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history. In implementing Rebuild Illinois, IDOT strives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, including contracting and workforce participation.



