ILLINOIS PRODUCT HOLIDAY MARKET RETURNS FIRST WEEKEND IN DECEMBER

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will bring the Illinois Product Holiday Market back to Downtown Springfield this year. The market takes place December 2-4 on Jackson Street along the "Y Block" north of the Governor's Mansion. The holiday market will feature Illinois products for everyone on your shopping list this season.





"We are excited to partner with Downtown Springfield's Holiday Walks to bring local products to shoppers this holiday season," said Jackie Sambursky, IDOA Bureau Chief of Marketing. "Building off of the success of our Illinois Product Farmers Markets and Illinois Product Expo, the holiday market allows our vendors to showcase their products in a unique location during the giving season."





Some of the participating vendors include: Rolling Lawns Farm, Jon Ellis Woodworking, Peter's Produce Smoked Cheese and Goods, JoJo Jewelry, Ropp Jersey Cheese, Uncle Joe's Sauces, Golden Hour Bake House and many more. On top of the great Illinois products available, there will be entertainment by local musicians and a holiday workshop where ornament crafts will be available for decorating.





The Illinois Product Holiday Market is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Wine. Hours of operation for the market are 4p-9p Friday, December 2, 11am to 6pm Saturday, December 3 and 11am to 4pm Sunday, December 4.



