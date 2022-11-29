Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,599 in the last 365 days.

ILLINOIS PRODUCT HOLIDAY MARKET RETURNS FIRST WEEKEND IN DECEMBER

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will bring the Illinois Product Holiday Market back to Downtown Springfield this year. The market takes place December 2-4 on Jackson Street along the "Y Block" north of the Governor's Mansion. The holiday market will feature Illinois products for everyone on your shopping list this season.


"We are excited to partner with Downtown Springfield's Holiday Walks to bring local products to shoppers this holiday season," said Jackie Sambursky, IDOA Bureau Chief of Marketing. "Building off of the success of our Illinois Product Farmers Markets and Illinois Product Expo, the holiday market allows our vendors to showcase their products in a unique location during the giving season."


Some of the participating vendors include: Rolling Lawns Farm, Jon Ellis Woodworking, Peter's Produce Smoked Cheese and Goods, JoJo Jewelry, Ropp Jersey Cheese, Uncle Joe's Sauces, Golden Hour Bake House and many more. On top of the great Illinois products available, there will be entertainment by local musicians and a holiday workshop where ornament crafts will be available for decorating.


The Illinois Product Holiday Market is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Wine. Hours of operation for the market are 4p-9p Friday, December 2, 11am to 6pm Saturday, December 3 and 11am to 4pm Sunday, December 4.


You just read:

ILLINOIS PRODUCT HOLIDAY MARKET RETURNS FIRST WEEKEND IN DECEMBER

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.