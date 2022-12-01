Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,163 in the last 365 days.

Former Presidential Candidate Elected To World Rose Organization

Robert Ardini, Former Presidential Candidate. He has a plan to de-escalate the war.

Robert Ardini, Former Presidential Candidate.

The rose "Ambiance" from the garden of Robert Ardini.

The rose "Ambiance" from the garden of Robert Ardini

The rose "Eiffel Tower" from the garden of Robert Ardini

The rose "Eiffel Tower" from the garden of Robert Ardini

Robert Ardini Becomes World Federation of Rose Societies Vice President for North America

North America - the region I represent - may have 23 countries, but only three of them - the United States, Canada, and Bermuda have national rose societies. One of the things I hope to do, is...”
— Robert Ardini

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Ardini, Former Candidate for U.S. President, was recently elected Vice President for North America of the World Federation of Rose Societies. He will serve a three-year term ending at the conclusion of the next World Rose Convention in Japan in 2025.

Robert is a former advertising executive, has traveled to all seven continents, and is a Juilliard-trained pianist. In 2020 he ran for the U.S. Presidency. His campaign prevailed well into the Primary season, and was one of the last remaining candidates in the race.

Roses are Robert's passion. He is a Life Member of the American Rose Society, served on the Board of Directors, and Chaired the 1992 Centennial Committee. He joined his local rose society - the Long Island Rose Society - at the age of 17.

Membership in the World Federation of Rose Societies is made up of 'Member Countries' rather than individuals, and presently total 40 in number. Overall, the primary purpose of the World Federation of Rose Societies is to encourage, and facilitate, the interchange of information and knowledge about the rose worldwide.

According to Ardini, "North America - the region I represent - may have 23 countries, but only three of them - the United States, Canada, and Bermuda have national rose societies. One of the things I hope to do, is reach out to the countries without national rose organizations and suggest they consider establishing one. If only one new national rose society comes into existence in some future year, my efforts will have been worthwhile."

The rose is the national flower of the United States.

Robert can be reached via is website, Facebook, and Twitter. He resides in New York.

Robert Ardini
World Federation of Rose Societies VP for North America
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Former Presidential Candidate Elected To World Rose Organization

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.