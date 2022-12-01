Former Presidential Candidate Elected To World Rose Organization

Robert Ardini, Former Presidential Candidate. The rose "Ambiance" from the garden of Robert Ardini The rose "Eiffel Tower" from the garden of Robert Ardini

Robert Ardini Becomes World Federation of Rose Societies Vice President for North America

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Ardini, Former Candidate for U.S. President, was recently elected Vice President for North America of the World Federation of Rose Societies. He will serve a three-year term ending at the conclusion of the next World Rose Convention in Japan in 2025.

Robert is a former advertising executive, has traveled to all seven continents, and is a Juilliard-trained pianist. In 2020 he ran for the U.S. Presidency. His campaign prevailed well into the Primary season, and was one of the last remaining candidates in the race.

Roses are Robert's passion. He is a Life Member of the American Rose Society, served on the Board of Directors, and Chaired the 1992 Centennial Committee. He joined his local rose society - the Long Island Rose Society - at the age of 17.

Membership in the World Federation of Rose Societies is made up of 'Member Countries' rather than individuals, and presently total 40 in number. Overall, the primary purpose of the World Federation of Rose Societies is to encourage, and facilitate, the interchange of information and knowledge about the rose worldwide.

According to Ardini, "North America - the region I represent - may have 23 countries, but only three of them - the United States, Canada, and Bermuda have national rose societies. One of the things I hope to do, is reach out to the countries without national rose organizations and suggest they consider establishing one. If only one new national rose society comes into existence in some future year, my efforts will have been worthwhile."

The rose is the national flower of the United States.

Robert can be reached via is website, Facebook, and Twitter. He resides in New York.