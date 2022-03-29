Robert Ardini, Former Presidential Candidate, Issues Open Letter to U.S. Secretary Of State on War In Ukraine

Robert Ardini, Former Presidential Candidate

Robert Ardini Offers Secretary Anthony Blinken a Path to De-escalate the War Between Russia and Ukraine

LONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Ardini, Former Presidential Candidate, issues the following open letter to United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken:

"The genesis of all the tensions between Russia and Ukraine grew out of some locals in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions asking President Putin for help. The United States would be well-served to get a consensus from the residents in those two areas if they would truly prefer to be under Russia's control. If that is their prevailing wish, perhaps a compromise could be struck where those two land masses secede to Russia in exchange for acknowledging the sovereignty of the rest of Ukraine."

Ardini is calling on everyone who thinks his possible path to de-escalation is worthy of consideration. He urges them to circulate this message as much as possible - in the hope it reaches Secretary Blinken or our other 'powers that be.'

Robert Ardini ran against President Trump for the 2020 Republican Presidential Nomination. His campaign lasted all the way through Super Tuesday when he received nearly 14,000 votes in California alone. He refers to himself as "A Moderate Republican Even a Democrat Can Like® and can be reached via his website, Facebook and Twitter.