Executive coach to host free bootcamp focused on getting women and professionals of color promoted faster in 2023
Bridgewell LLC Logo
The Dec. 12 - 16 virtual leadership program shares actionable insight for rapid career and leadership growth with a focus on women and professionals of color.
The only thing more important than knowing where your fit in your organization's strategic plan is knowing where they fit into yours.”GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From leadership coach Asia Bribiesca-Hedin, “Get Strategic and Get Promoted” is the latest free boot camp equipping working professionals with the tools they need to advocate for themselves, advance their careers, and ultimately close the pay gap - specifically by getting promoted faster. Over 1900 careerists have enrolled via LinkedIn and strategicleadershipbootcamp.com.
— Asia Bribiesca-Hedin, CEO, Bridgewell Professional Services
Relevant and open to all professionals yet developed with women and people of color in mind, the 5-day program is designed to help participants design immediate strategies to reach their professional goals in 2023. Each daily session from December 12th - 16th is only thirty minutes long and covers critical themes including:
- Engaging key leaders to ensure accomplishments receive recognition
- Navigating difficult situations with confidence and clarity
- Making daily strategic decisions to quickly recover from setbacks
- Understanding where to invest time and effort to speed up promotions
- Speaking up with power and pride, despite who’s in the room
The former management consultant turned executive coach comments that "Even in 2022, women earn only 83 cents on the dollar as compared to men, and women of color earn as little as 49 cents for every dollar a white man makes." Bribiesca-Hedin believes that the only way to combat this disparity is through the empowerment and advancement of leaders of every identity.
“It is not often that I encounter a workshop on leadership where I gain new insights that immediately shift my way of thinking and behavior,” said one CEO who attended an earlier 2022 session. “Asia is exceptional in her content and delivery.”
Free registration for the December 12th - 16th “Get Strategic and Get Promoted” Boot Camp is open at strategicleadershipbootcamp.com and on LinkedIn. To learn more about Bridgewell LLC and the company’s myriad of self-development programs, please visit www.bridgewellpro.com.
Media Staff
Bridgewell Professional Services
+1 626-407-4917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Our Approach To Leadership Development