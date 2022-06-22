Enterprise Strategist Asia Bribiesca-Hedin Teaches Us How to Lead Through Failure During Strategic Leadership Bootcamp
Asia Bribiesca-Hedin | CEO, Bridgewell LLC Professional Services
Expert leadership coach hosts free, 5-day virtual program for leaders seeking confidence and discrete assertiveness training from June 27, 2022 to July 1, 2022
The current economic climate calls for the emergence of an independent-minded leader who steps to the forefront with confidence. In a sense, failure is not an option, but an education.”GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Bribiesca-Hedin, expert leadership coach and CEO of Los Angeles-based Bridgewell LLC Professional Services, will host a free, five-day virtual Strategic Leadership Bootcamp entitled “Becoming a Strategic Leader” from Monday, June 27, 2022 to Friday, July 1, 2022. With the Great Resignation reframing the way in which all of us conduct business, women– along with people of color who have historically faced a lower glass ceiling– are taking more calculated risks to manage the trajectories of their careers by leaning toward entrepreneurial pursuits. Though many aspirational business owners have made strides with their entrepreneurial ventures, others are faltering as they lack the knowledge– and confidence– to manage daily operations and drive recurring revenue. During the inaugural year of Juneteenth’s observance as a federal holiday, Bribiesca-Hedin is committed to mentoring a new form of leader that is willing to break the corporate mold and is hyper-reluctant to fail. Through the Strategic Leadership Bootcamp, she will offer daily, 30-minute challenges encouraging diverse entrepreneurs and careerists to use a strategic approach to persevere through personal doubts and struggles.
— Asia Bribiesca-Hedin
A former executive who has conceptualized leadership strategies for corporations including The Walt Disney Company, DreamWorks Animation, and City of Hope, Bribiesca-Hedin injects a positive perspective into leadership in terms of celebrating the benefits of trying something new. “Independence Day is approaching, and the current economic climate calls for the emergence of an independent-minded leader who steps to the forefront with confidence. In a sense, failure is not an option, but an education,” she said. “The benefit of failing right is that we get the learning, reflection, and creativity that comes with trying, and the opportunity to strategize on how we might approach the situation differently next time. When we fail in advance, we get nothing but failure. So if we're going to fail, we need to fail right!”
Bribiesca-Hedin also reflects upon how individuals are conditioned at an early age to allow the concept of failure to not only negatively affect their self-esteem, but also any future attempts to step outside of a professional comfort zone. “Students are now graduating from school where they've been socialized to learn by getting things right, and failure is to be avoided at all costs. But the reality is that as adults, and certainly as entrepreneurs and business owners, learning doesn't come from getting it right, but rather from failure,” she said.
During the Bootcamp, Bribiesca-Hedin intends to transform the thought processes associated with professional failure to a more inspiring, potentially change-making opportunity for new and veteran business owners. “Making failure and setbacks a death-sentence for our self-esteem is optional and unnecessary. And because our brains love puzzles, I recommend we give it really good puzzles to solve,” she said. “‘Instead of asking ourselves "Why doesn't anything ever work out for me?" and then letting our brains go to work writing a horror novel based on our past, we can get strategic and ask ourselves "How else do I need to look at this that might help move me closer to what I want?" Again, our brains love puzzles and will solve them even if they're based on faulty premises, so give your brain a good puzzle to solve - one that works FOR you versus against you,’” she concluded.
Registration for the Strategic Leadership Bootcamp is still open at www.strategicleadershipbootcamp. Bribiesca-Hedin is passionate about empowering leaders to maximize their potential in making more strategic decisions and removing self-doubt from the driver's seat. To learn more about Bridgewell LLC and the company’s myriad of self-development programs, please visit www.bridgewellpro.com.
About Bridgewell LLC Professional Services:
Entrepreneurial thought leader and enterprise strategist Asia Bribiesca-Hedin helps accomplished professionals become influential, sought-after leaders and get promoted faster without overworking, people-pleasing or selling their souls. Through Bridgewell LLC, we understand that change is not always easy. For nearly 20 years, founder and CEO Asia Bribiesca-Hedin has been helping companies of all sizes respond to industry transitions in order to stay competitive. She started her career as a management consultant and before launching her own consulting company, spent 8 years leading transformation with a top comprehensive cancer center. Her expertise is in aligning leaders and teams to deliver on their highest priorities. To discover more about Bridgewell Professional Services, visit www.bridgewellpro.com.
