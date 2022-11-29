Recognized as JLo’s Modern Day Protégé and Mega Social Influencer MONTANA TUCKER Headlines Concert-4-Kindness (TM)

Award-winning singer-songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the multi-arts Concert-4-Kindness in South Florida. Clarence Brooks BriGuelNYC--2: Joining Montana will be BriGuel, an internationally renowned bilingual artistic duo from Spain and New York who is on a mission to "harmonize humanity" one note, one film at a time.

As we lose generations from all backgrounds who survived injustice and bigotry in their lifetime, who better than their grandchildren to stand up and speak out against hate and advocate for unity.” — Bonne S. Kaye

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To amplify kindness in South Florida and beyond, award-winning singer-songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline a multi-arts Concert-4-Kindness (TM) on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 4 p.m. in the Carole and Barry Kaye Auditorium, FAU Student Union, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. Tickets range from $10 to $20 and can be purchased at www.fauevents.com or by calling 561-297-6124.

Featuring an inclusive and affirming roster of talent, Tucker and her concert collaborators hail from all backgrounds and life experiences to deliver a resonating “We are the World”-style multi-generational community moment. Hosted by FAU’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, Tucker and her dancers, an international bilingual music and film duo, South Florida students and community arts groups will perform songs, dance, instrumentals, poetry and show videos, intermingled with “kindness” cameos by Tucker’s friends in the arts and entertainment industry to inspire unity and peace.

“We need everyone to bring out their friends, families, and colleagues, from youth, parents and grandparents to Gen Zers, Millennials and Baby Boomers to join us, so together we can resonate acceptance, kindness and light,” shared Tucker who has opened for icons like Jennifer Lopez, Flo Rida, Ciara and Pitbull. She will perform her popular original songs “Be Myself” and “I’m Not Alone,” (known as “the song that saves lives”); these singles were written by Tucker for her music videos to inspire young people to respect their own and others’ inclusion and diversity.

The concert, which was conceived and organized by longtime FAU supporters and Concert-4-Kindness Co-chairs Bonnie and Jon Kaye of Kaye Communications PR & Marketing, will also include entertaining, interactive, and meaningful performances by the following:

​​Clarence Brooks, director of dance at FAU, who will perform “Sweet in the Morning,” choreographed by Leni Williams with music by Bobby McFerrin. Brooks has performed with more than 60 American companies and toured the United States, Europe, and Asia.

BriGuel, the internationally renowned bilingual artistic duo from Spain and New York, who is on a mission to “harmonize humanity” one note, one film at a time. Brianne and Miguel will perform their own brand of socially impactful music and share clips from their award-winning films and videos viewed at film festivals and the TuneCore’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. Both grandchildren of Holocaust survivors, they are raising awareness and support for Ukrainian displaced persons finding refuge at the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation in Poland.

Florida Singing Sons and Chorale Soleil (a new ensemble) will join forces vocally to cultivate arts-aware youth as leaders of tomorrow. Florida Singing Sons has been showcased with prestigious local companies such as Florida Grand Opera and New World Symphony and toured in the United States and major cities in Europe.

Local students and their mentors nurtured by Nat King Cole Generation Hope will perform instrumentals. The Boca Raton-based nonprofit provides a legacy of music education, mentoring and resources for youth with the greatest need and fewest resources.

Just as she does with her music, Tucker uses all her social media platforms -- with a total reach of 14 million followers -- for change. She was recently featured on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and other national media about retracing her family roots in Poland for a once-in-a-lifetime exploration of her maternal grandparents’ experience during the Holocaust. All was captured on-site for her followers in a recently released “How to: Never Forget” Holocaust education docuseries for the TikTok Generation. The series of short episodes are shared across Tucker’s social platforms to educate and enlighten her audience, who a national survey revealed may not even be aware of the Holocaust.

“As we lose the generations from all backgrounds who bore witness and survived injustice, bigotry and watershed events in history in their lifetime, who better than their grandchildren to stand up and speak out against hate, bullying and discrimination, and advocate for better education and understanding,” said Bonnie Kaye.

Tucker and all performers are donating their talents to support the future Kurt and Marilyn Wallach Holocaust and Jewish Studies building at FAU’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters. While serving as the hub for Holocaust and Jewish Studies on campus, the Wallach building will bring together under one roof all multidisciplinary education that focuses on human rights’ education, conflict de-escalation, ethics and diplomacy, leadership training and peacemaking. The building also will house FAU’s Peace, Justice and Human Rights Center, a university-wide effort that unites scholars, students, practitioners, and community leaders engaged in the themes of social justice, human rights, and peace and nonviolence. All proceeds from the concert will be directed into the “Make a Difference Fund” at FAU to support scholarships and programs within the building.

“FAU is honored to have Montana and friends bring their talent and reach to our campus, as we share the belief that education is our best hope against hatred in building a better world for all,” said Michael Horswell, Ph.D., dean of the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters. “This concert will help raise awareness and funding to make this a world-class education center in the middle of South Florida.”

For more information about the concert, visit www.fau.edu/artsandletters/concert-4-kindness/. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Laurie Carney at FAU at 561-297-3606 or lcarney@fau.edu or Jon Kaye at Kaye Communications at 561-392-5166, ext. 2 or jkaye@kcompr.com.

