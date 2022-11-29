PennDOT Begins U.S. 13 South Bridge Replacement over U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that preliminary construction activities will get underway next week on a project to replace the bridge carrying the southbound U.S. 13/Hunting Park Avenue ramp over U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.



Under this contract, PennDOT will remove the existing single-span, steel plate girder bridge, and replace the structure with a single-span, prestressed concrete bridge that will provide additional vertical clearance.



The scope of work also includes constructing retaining wall extensions on the approaches of the new bridge; performing full depth paving; and installing and constructing new sidewalk, ADA curb ramps, a new traffic signal, highway lighting, guiderail and pavement markings.



On Monday, December 5, from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM, sidewalk closures and a lane closure if needed will be in place on Wyoming Avenue between Broad Street (Route 611) and Old York Road for advanced construction operations to improve Wyoming Avenue for future detour use beginning in early 2023.



Due to the nature of the repairs, once bridge work begins, the ramp will be closed during construction and a traffic detour will be utilized using Wyoming Avenue and Broad Street (Route 611). PennDOT's contractor will also implement nighttime travel restrictions underneath the bridge on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) that will reduce the highway to a single lane in each direction.



South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J., is the general contractor on the $7.79 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. The entire project is expected to finish in early 2024.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

