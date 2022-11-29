PennDOT to Reopen Eastbound County Line Road December 12 as Stage 4 Reconstruction Finishes in Horsham, Warrington Townships

King of Prussia, PA -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that County Line Road Stage 4 reconstruction between Park Road and Bradford Road in Horsham and Warrington townships will finish on Monday, December 12, allowing the roadway to reopen to eastbound traffic for the final stages of the three-mile, $11.2 million improvement project in Montgomery and Bucks counties.



With the completion of Stage 4 sometime on Monday, December 12, the eastbound County Line Road detour between Lower State Road and Easton Road (Route 611) will be lifted. Stage 4, originally expected to finish next spring, was completed ahead of schedule.



Westbound County Line Road motorists will continue to be detoured along Easton Road, Street Road and Lower State Road until the project's completion by 2026 or possibly earlier.



Stage 1 construction will follow Stage 4 and consist of shoulder widening and the milling and overlay of County Line Road between Kulp Road East and Fairmont Avenue. Also included in Stage 1 will be intersection improvements at Folly Road, Maggie Way, and the Bradford Green Drives. Stage 1 is expected to finish in mid-2023.



PennDOT's contractor has now completed two of the project's nine construction stages, including replacement of a bridge over the Little Neshaminy Creek. County Line Road is being rebuilt to provide uniform, 11-foot-wide travel lanes and five-foot shoulders between Kulp Road and Easton Road (Route 611).



Westbound County Line Road will continue to be detoured during the remaining stages (Stages 1, 2 and 5 through 9) of the project.



Construction began in spring 2021, closing County Line Road to through traffic. The project's original staging schedule was revised to advance the replacement of the bridge over the Little Neshaminy Creek bridge that was damaged in a storm in late summer 2021



James D. Morrissey, Inc., of Philadelphia, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

