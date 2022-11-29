Traffic Alert for U.S. 119 in Lucerne Mines, Indiana County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to upcoming rolling closures with traffic directed by flaggers along U.S. 119 in Lucerne Mines, Indiana County.

On December 2, beginning at 9:00 a.m. there will be rolling closures on U.S. 119 as First Energy/PA Electric Company installs a Fiber Optic line over the highway just south of the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority and will extend approximately one- half mile north and south of the project site. The rolling closure should not affect traffic for more than an hour.

Work is weather dependent. Motorists should be alert in this area and may experience delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

