Sen. Caleb Rowden Announces Senior Staff for 2023 Legislative Session

JEFFERSON CITY – Incoming Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, announces his senior staff for the 2023 legislative session. Matt Thompson will continue to serve as chief of staff to the president pro tem. Thompson currently serves as chief of staff to outgoing Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz. In addition to working for Sen. Rowden in the Senate majority floor leader’s office, he has also worked for the residents of Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District. Alex Cypert will serve as Sen. Rowden’s senior policy advisor. Cypert previously served as chief of staff and policy advisor to Sen. Rowden in his role as Senate majority floor leader for the last four years. She also served as chief of staff to former Senate Appropriations Chairman Kurt Schaefer. Heidi Kolkmeyer will continue to serve the Senate Majority Caucus as its legislative director. Kolkmeyer has held this role for the past six years. She also served as former Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard’s chief of staff during the 2017 legislative session. In addition, Cindy Kadlec will continue to serve as general counsel for the Senate Majority Caucus. Kadlec has served in this role for the past six years. She previously served as general counsel for the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. “I am thrilled to announce this team, and I am incredibly fortunate to have them working alongside me in service to the Missouri Senate and the people of Missouri,” said Sen. Rowden. “Each of these individuals share my deep desire to use this moment we have been given to make the lives of Missourians better.” Senator Rowden lives in Columbia with his wife, Aubrey, and their three kids — Willem, Adele and Theo. He previously served as the Senate majority floor leader. Following Election Day, he was elected by the Senate Majority Caucus to serve as the president pro tem of the Missouri Senate for the 102nd General Assembly.