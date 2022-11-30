CoolMitt™ Device Launches to General Public

CoolMitt's patented human performance technology improves strength and shortens recovery time for athletes of all kinds.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives from Arteria Technology, Inc., the manufacturers of CoolMitt™ products, announced today that the CoolMitt device is now available to anyone seeking to improve their physical strength and stamina. The patented CoolMitt technology is designed to accelerate the body’s natural ability to cool its core temperature. The process enables improved performance, faster recovery and enhanced safety when exercising or performing any physical task. CoolMitt was designed by Stanford University biologists based on decades of research funded by DARPA, the research and development arm of the U.S. military. Until now, CoolMitt devices have only been available to professional athletes and members of the U.S. Special Forces.

“We knew the technology could deliver enormous contributions to the sports performance market, but we’ve been blown away by the demand based on word of mouth alone,” said Scott Greenberg, CEO of CoolMitt™. “We’re excited to offer the benefits of CoolMitt technology to everyone who wants to enhance their performance, whether it’s for competitions, their own personal fitness, or to improve their overall strength and stamina,” Greenberg added that over the past year the company has focused on meeting the needs of its professional and amateur athlete customers while working to increase production capability.

Both research and empirical data show that as the body heats up during training, performance declines. CoolMitt technology is designed to help cool the body to its optimal performance faster than any other product on the market today. CoolMitt technology is based on the breakthrough discovery that the hands have a unique vascular structure that facilitates the fastest and most efficient release of heat to cool core body temperature.

The patented CoolMitt technology chills liquid to the optimal temperature range, and runs it through the patented Mitt, worn on the hand, to accelerate the cooling of core body temperature more quickly than the body can do on its own. The process, known as palm cooling, enables improved performance, faster recovery and enhanced safety when performing physical tasks, including competitive sports, athletic training, and firefighting. The device is portable and rechargeable, offering up to eight hours on a single charge.

“Today’s CoolMitt device is the result of years of work refining and improving the technology,” said Dr. Craig Heller, Founding Scientist at CoolMitt™. “Now anyone can use CoolMitt technology to dramatically increase their stamina and physical conditioning by tapping into their body’s own mechanisms for extracting the heat that impairs performance and work capacity.”

‘When you hear some of the reports of the strength gains from using CoolMitt, it seems impossible. But when you understand the science and actually use it, you definitely see the results. CoolMitt would benefit every sport we have here,” said Thomas Gesser, Assistant Olympic Sports Performance Coach at Stanford University.

CoolMitt devices are currently being used globally by hundreds of elite athletes within all the major professional and collegiate sports. For a limited time, CoolMitt is being offered to new customers at a 20% discount with the code COOLISBACK20.

About CoolMitt™ - CoolMitt products are manufactured by Arteria Technology, Inc. and are the only officially licensed products of DARPA-funded research conducted at Stanford University. Arteria Technology is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Learn more at CoolMitt.com.