Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,610 in the last 365 days.

Japanese-funded $35m R&D centre opens in Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, November 29 -  

ĐÀ NẴNG — The US$35-million Fujikin Danang Research, Development and Manufacture Centre, funded by Fujikin Incorporated from Japan, has freshly been inaugurated in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng.

Located at the Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park, the facility, whose construction began in 2021, focuses on projects involving drones, robots, water purification technology, and medical equipment and related software.

To provide manpower for the R&D project, Fujikin Incorporated has already inked a human resources training deal with the Đà Nẵng University for Science and Technology.

According to the municipal Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority, a series of investors, including aerospace components manufacturer Universal Alloy Corporation (UAC) of the US, Tokyo Keiki Precision Technology Inc and Niwa Foundry from Japan, and Dentium company from the Republic of Korea, have already opened factories at the 1,100ha ‘green’ hi-tech park. — VNS

You just read:

Japanese-funded $35m R&D centre opens in Đà Nẵng

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.