Japanese-funded $35m R&D centre opens in Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, November 29 -

ĐÀ NẴNG — The US$35-million Fujikin Danang Research, Development and Manufacture Centre, funded by Fujikin Incorporated from Japan, has freshly been inaugurated in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng.

Located at the Đà Nẵng Hi-tech Park, the facility, whose construction began in 2021, focuses on projects involving drones, robots, water purification technology, and medical equipment and related software.

To provide manpower for the R&D project, Fujikin Incorporated has already inked a human resources training deal with the Đà Nẵng University for Science and Technology.

According to the municipal Hi-tech Park and Industrial Zones Authority, a series of investors, including aerospace components manufacturer Universal Alloy Corporation (UAC) of the US, Tokyo Keiki Precision Technology Inc and Niwa Foundry from Japan, and Dentium company from the Republic of Korea, have already opened factories at the 1,100ha ‘green’ hi-tech park. — VNS