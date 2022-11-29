Career Fair in Saskatoon Open for All Newcomers

CANADA, November 29 - Released on November 29, 2022

On November 30, the Government of Saskatchewan is hosting a career fair for Ukrainian refugees. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Prairieland Park Hall E, at 503 Ruth Street West in Saskatoon.

This event is also open to all newcomers.

"Finding employment is an important step for all newcomers to the province as they look to grow in and with our communities," Minister of Immigration and Career Training Jeremy Harrison said. "As the nation faces labour market challenges, employers are searching for quality, reliable candidates to fill these positions. These sessions provide immense value to newcomers seeking employment, providing benefit to businesses, communities, and families."

Approximately 100 employers, agencies and chambers of commerce from across Saskatchewan will be on hand to provide information about various employment opportunities. Representatives from the agriculture, construction, health, hospitality, industrial manufacturing, mining, retail, tech and transportation industries are expected to participate.

The Government of Saskatchewan has also added eligibility for the Canada-Saskatchewan Job Grant (CSJG) and the Re-Skill Saskatchewan Training Subsidy (RSTS) funded training for all temporary residents arriving under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) with a valid work permit. For employers seeking financial assistance to train employees, please visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/hire-train-and-manage-employees/apply-for-the-canada-saskatchewan-job-grant.

Information about programs and services available to Ukrainian newcomers can be accessed by:

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army has forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee their country in search of safety. Approximately 3,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Saskatchewan on four flights since the war began.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Sam SasseImmigration and Career TrainingReginaPhone: 306-530-6917Email: sam.sasse@gov.sk.ca