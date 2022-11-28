Denis Manturov’s meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev

RUSSIA, November 28 - The officials discussed the prospects for the further development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov held a meeting, via videoconference, with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. In particular, they focused on the development of a Comprehensive Programme of Joint Actions between the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Uzbekistani Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade to expand industrial cooperation. The programme includes such industries as aviation, pharmaceutics, radio-electronics, chemicals, light industry, the timber industry, automotive, specialised and railway engineering and engineering for the fuel and energy complex.

Denis Manturov noted that they were working an important backbone document that would determine the strategic areas of industrial cooperation between the two countries in the long term.

“Ten industries have been designated as the main tracks for interaction with an outline for specific cooperation mechanisms and joint initiatives,” Mr Manturov emphasised. Another important issue was holding Russian business missions in Uzbekistan, during which Russian enterprises visit Uzbek production sites and negotiate with potential partners.

The parties also discussed holding the Innoprom International Industrial Fair in Tashkent. It is planned for the spring of 2023.