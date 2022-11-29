Sustainablesk.ca Brand and Website Launched

CANADA, November 29 - Released on November 29, 2022

Learn how Saskatchewan has become a world leader in sustainable economic development, and environmental stewardship.

Today Premier Scott Moe announced the launch of a new SustainableSK brand and website, which highlights many of Saskatchewan's economic sustainability, and environmental stewardship achievements.

"Saskatchewan has some of the highest-quality and sustainably produced food, fuel, and fertilizer, that a growing world needs. The province's new SustainableSK.ca website, will help share our sustainability story with the world," Moe said. "In the areas of sustainable resources, environmental stewardship, community support, and clean energy Saskatchewan is rising to the challenge. I would encourage everyone to take a look. The numbers tell an impressive story."

Did you know:

Saskatchewan is the global leader in potash production (30 per cent of global production) and Saskatchewan’s potash production emits 50 per cent less emissions of our global competitors.

If all oil producing countries in the world adopted environmental regulations similar to Saskatchewan's, greenhouse gas emissions would be cut by 25 per cent.

Saskatchewan producers sequester 12.8 million tonnes of carbon in their land due to zero till. That's the same as taking 2.78 million cars off the road every year.

Saskatchewan's Enhanced Oil Recovery program has sequestered enough carbon to make 4.5 million homes energy neutral for an entire year.

For more information, and to learn about Saskatchewan's sustainability achievements, visit: www.sustainablesk.ca

