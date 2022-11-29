Submit Release
Behaven Kids Promotes Kelly Micek to Clinical Director of Specialized Day Programs and Therapy

Kelly Micek

Promotion part of Behaven Kids expansion of services and capacity throughout Nebraska

We’re very pleased to promote Kelly to this new position and it is consistent with our mission of developing and promoting from within.”
— Themis Gomes, CEO of Behaven Kids
OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behaven Kids, one of Nebraska’s leading providers of services for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, mental health-related issues and behavioral difficulties, has promoted Kelly Micek to Clinical Director of its specialized day program and therapy services.

Micek will be responsible for overseeing Behaven Kids’ specialized day program in the Lincoln and Omaha locations as well as therapy staff throughout the organization. In addition, she will oversee trauma-informed care and handle parent communication. Micek has been at Behaven Kids for the past seven years, most recently as a therapy coordinator.

Micek’s promotion follows the recent hiring of Dr. Janie Funk, Ph.D, BCBA-D – who was brought onboard to run the ABA program – and Paula Kenyon, Ph.D., BCBA-D, a doctoral-level Board Certified Behavior Analyst with more than 25 years of professional experience, to the company’s advisory board. Behaven Kids also added three clinical BCBAs to support its ABA programs.

“We’re very pleased to promote Kelly to this new position and it is consistent with our mission of developing and promoting from within,” said Themis Gomes, CEO of Behaven Kids. “We go to great lengths to find, hire and develop the best talent possible to meet the ever-increasing need for behavior-related services in Nebraska.”

Behaven Kids is a provider of services for children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, mental health-related issues and behavioral difficulties. The company provides a full range of therapy, counseling, trauma-informed and care services to help children, parents and families at three locations in Nebraska. Behaven Kids has more than 70 professionals with a variety of credentials and expertise, including Board Certified Behavior Analysts, licensed behavior specialists, licensed mental health practitioners and certified clinical trauma professionals. Behaven Kids was founded in 2000. More information is available at BehavenKids.com and on social media @behavenkids.

Steve Honig
The Honig Company, LLC
+1 8189864300
email us here

