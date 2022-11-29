TensorIoT Awarded 2022 Regional AWS Partner Award
TensorIoT recognized as Sustainability Partner of the Year in North America winner, one of many AWS Partners that help customers drive innovationLAS VEGAS, CA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT Inc, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers. TensorIoT has been recognized as the Sustainability Partner of the Year in North America for their work developing sustainability-focused solutions including sustainable buildings, carbon tracking and reporting. When it comes to measuring rooftop units (RTUs) or improving indoor air quality, TensorIoT is able to deliver sustainable buildings thanks to their ability to rapidly develop and deploy solutions on AWS that deliver clear return on investment (ROI) with native scalability. TensorIoT also provides carbon tracking and reporting for customers that addresses the challenges of implementing scope 3 tracking, giving automated carbon emissions information to key stakeholders within a customer organization.
TensorIoT is honored to receive the award of Sustainability Partner of the Year in North America,” said Matt Lubeley, General Manager of Sustainability for TensorIoT. “This honor recognizes TensorIoT’s continued efforts to use AWS technology to empower companies on their sustainability journey. Environmental sustainability is a cornerstone of TensorIoT’s business practices.”
For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.
The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.
“AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries,” said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. “We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers’ cloud transformation journey.”
A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. TensorIoT is excited to announce it has received Sustainability Partner of the Year in North America award, recognizing AWS Partners committed to achieving sustainability goals by delivering sustainability-focused solutions for customers across multiple industries.
About TensorIoT:
TensorIoT’s mission is to partner with companies and build scalable solutions that increase automation and pace of innovation using cutting edge services. We drive success by taking a cloud first, serverless approach to meeting customer needs. TensorIoT delivers successful projects from startups to Fortune 50 companies through our offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. With deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions from the edge to the cloud and data engineering to automated ML pipelines, the TensorIoT team of certified architects and developers accelerates customers’ realization of their technology and business goals.
