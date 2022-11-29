Miracles for Kids Receives $50K Donation From the San Manuel Band of Mission Tribe to support Struggling Families
Honored to be named one of four local recipients, Miracles accepts generous donation in support of Riverside/San Bernardino area families
Many of our member families are traveling hundreds of miles to get medical assistance, so this money will go a long way toward providing resources for gas, essential bills, and much more.”IRVINE, CALFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracles for Kids is honored to be named one of four local non-profit organizations to receive a $50,000 donation from the San Bernardino-based San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. For nearly 20 years, Miracles has brought hope to parents struggling to care for a critically-ill child through programs that offer financial and mental health stability during times of crisis. Thanks to this generous donation, the female-founded organization will be able to extend $6K in additional benefits to eight families in the Riverside and San Bernardino areas.
— Miracles Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strie
“We are so grateful for this recent funding from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians,” shares Miracles Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier. “Many of our member families are traveling hundreds of miles to get medical assistance, so this money will go a long way toward providing resources for gas, essential bills, and much more.”
San Manuel is committed to providing their Tribe and community a better quality of life, donating funds annually to deserving organizations that meet their criteria. Strier was presented with the donation check by Tribal Business Committee Secretary Audrey Martinez at this year’s San Manuel-hosted golf tournament at the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel. The event raised over $400k, which were distributed to four Tribal and four local non-profits. Miracles is extremely thankful to be one of these beneficiaries, in compliance with San Manuel’s four pillars of giving.
Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how every donation and volunteer makes a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
# # #
About Miracles for Kids:
Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2002, and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for nearly 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. Based in Irvine, California, the Miracles team currently serves families with children in treatment throughout the state, including CHOC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and Loma Linda University Medical Center. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how your efforts make a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.
About the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians:
The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally-recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic and cultural development. As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region. For more information, visit sanmanuel-nsn.gov.
Susana Franco
P2R Inc.
+1 951-500-9516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other