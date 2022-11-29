Williston Barracks // Fugitive From Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1007876
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11/29/22 @ 0907 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Victoria Pease
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police was notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued a citation for the charge of fugitive from justice.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/22 @ 0815hrs
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division - Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.