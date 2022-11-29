Submit Release
Williston Barracks // Fugitive From Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1007876

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                          

STATION:   Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/29/22 @ 0907 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

 

ACCUSED: Victoria Pease                                             

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police was notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued a citation for the charge of fugitive from justice.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:     11/30/22 @ 0815hrs       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

