Williston Barracks // Fugitive From Justice

CASE#: 22A1007876

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11/29/22 @ 0907 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Victoria Pease

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police was notified that Victoria Pease, an inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, had an extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts. The warrant was for a felony charge related to heroin. Pease was issued a citation for the charge of fugitive from justice.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/22 @ 0815hrs

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.