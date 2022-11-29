Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,234 in the last 365 days.

Walker Sentenced to 40 Years for Attempted Murder

November 28, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Today, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston sentenced 31-year-old Rigoberto Guillermo Walker to serve 40 years in prison for the attempted murder of a 74-year-old woman in 2019. Walker was convicted at trial by an Anchorage jury in May 2022.

At trial, the evidence showed that A.S. was gardening outside of the assisted living facility at which she resided. Walker walked out of the assisted living facility, walked up behind A.S., and began repeatedly stabbing her with a large kitchen knife. A.S. received serious injuries to her torso and neck/shoulder. Walker fled the scene and was apprehended by police a short distance away from the scene. No evidence at trial indicated that Walker and A.S. knew each other at the time of the attack.

At sentencing, Judge Marston agreed with the State that the most important factor in fashioning a sentence for Walker was isolating him for the protection of the public. He called Walker’s conduct in attacking a random stranger “a real fear factor” and noted that the safety of the community and risk that Walker poses to society is significant. “The community cannot have situations where people run around and randomly stab people.” Upon release, Walker will be monitored on probation for 10 years. If he violates probation, he could serve an additional 20 years in prison.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Patrick McKay at (907) 269-6300 or patrick.mckay@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

You just read:

Walker Sentenced to 40 Years for Attempted Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.