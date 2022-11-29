Route 2040 Lebanon Church Road Utility Work Starts Wednesday in West Mifflin

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Lebanon Church Road (Route 2040) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, November 30 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on eastbound Lebanon Church Road between Glenburn Drive and Rich Allen Drive daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late March. Crews will conduct gas line installation work. Crews from Alex Paris Contracting will conduct the work for Columbia Gas.

Please use caution when travelling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Fred Huebner at 412-874-1876.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

