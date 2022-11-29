Submit Release
Online Voting Open for Paint the Plow Program in District 10

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 invites the public to vote on nine plows decorated by high school students in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson Counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program.

Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

Earlier this year, PennDOT invited students to paint plow blades based on the statewide theme "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice." The theme was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.

Students from Leechburg Area High School, Knoch High School, Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School, Keystone Jr.-Sr. High School, Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, United High School, Penns Manor Area High School, Jefferson County DuBois AVTS and Brookville High School participated.

After a two-year hiatus, members of the public are once again invited to vote for their favorite plow. This year, voting will be done through the PennDOT website at https://forms.office.com/g/z3339PYNPk. Voters should click on the Paint the Plow icon which will redirect them to a survey site where they can pick their favorite plow.

The plow photo that receives the most votes between December 5, 2022 and December 11, 2022 will be deemed the "Fan Favorite."

PennDOT will post the pictures on statewide and regional Facebook and Twitter accounts, however responses on social media will not count toward the voting totals.

During the winter weather season, the blades will be used to maintain area roadways.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

