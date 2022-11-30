Real IT Solutions purchases Bridge IT SUPPORT

Real IT Solutions today announces the purchase of Bridge IT SUPPORT.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real IT Solutions and Bridge IT SUPPORT are managed service providers (MSP’s) offering IT solutions to West Michigan companies. Both are local and privately owned. Matt Kahle and Adam Peterson, co-owners of Real IT Solutions, have purchased Bridge IT SUPPORT from its current owner. Doug Buma has been named President of the combined company and will be overseeing operations for both organizations.

Both companies have enjoyed growth and success in their respective markets by delivering great IT value and service to their customers. This winning formula will continue while back-end systems and processes are optimized, leveraging Bridge IT SUPPORT and Real IT Solution’s best practices so that additional value can be delivered to their customers. Customers will still call the same number and use the same email for support that they do today.

The two companies are located in Northwest Grand Rapids and will remain in their respective facilities, operating mostly independently over the next 2 to 3 months as the team determines how best to integrate the 2 businesses and leverage their combined strengths. This newly combined and expanded team will allow Real IT Solutions and Bridge IT SUPPORT to provide more support, talent, and expertise to their valued clients.

Real IT Solutions and Bridge IT SUPPORT look forward to continued growth and development of both companies in the future.