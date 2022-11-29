Results of survey on manpower needs and wages for the 3rd quarter 2022

MACAU, November 29 - The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) released results of the Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages for the third quarter of 2022. Survey coverage for this quarter comprises Manufacturing; Electricity, Gas & Water Supply; Hotels; Restaurants; Child-care and Elderly Care.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, Hotels had 44,219 full-time employees, down by 8.5% year-on-year; average earnings (excluding bonuses) of full-time employees in September this year were MOP18,600, down by 3.3% compared to March 2022 but up slightly by 0.5% year-on-year.

Restaurants had 22,658 full-time employees, a decrease of 3.7% year-on-year; their average earnings fell by 1.1% to MOP9,700.

Manufacturing had 8,058 full-time employees, down by 4.6% year-on-year; average earnings in September decreased by 0.9% to MOP11,820. Meanwhile, number of full-time employees in Electricity, Gas & Water Supply dropped by 2.6% year-on-year to 1,082, while their average earnings inched up by 0.2% to MOP31,730.

Child-care had 1,509 full-time employees, down by 1.9% year-on-year; their average earnings in September rose by 1.9% to MOP16,400. Number of full-time employees in Elderly Care grew by 10.2% year-on-year to 1,314, and their average earnings went up by 1.8% to MOP16,060.

At the end of the third quarter, job vacancies in Restaurants (1,028) and Hotels (422) decreased by 125 and 343 respectively year-on-year. Meanwhile, 87.4% and 51.4% of the vacancies in Hotels required knowledge of Mandarin and English respectively.

The job vacancy rate (0.9%) and the employee recruitment rate (1.8%) of Hotels decreased by 0.7 and 2.5 percentage points respectively year-on-year in the third quarter. As for Restaurants, the job vacancy rate (4.3%) and the employee recruitment rate (4.5%) went down by 0.4 and 0.3 percentage points respectively. The figures implied a decrease in demand for manpower in these two industries.

During the third quarter, a total of 214,422 employee participants from the surveyed industries attended training courses provided by the establishment (including courses organised by the establishment or in conjunction with other institutions, and those sponsored by the establishment), a decrease of 42.8% year-on-year. Hotels had 210,565 participants in vocational training, with most of them taking Business & Administration courses (55.3%), followed by Services courses (29.7%); the vast majority of the participants attended courses during office hours. Besides, the course fees of 99.8% and 95.8% of the participants from Hotels and Restaurants were paid by the establishments respectively.