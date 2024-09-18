Electoral Affairs Commission confirms sole candidate for Chief Executive election

MACAU, September 18 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election issued a notice today, announcing Mr Sam Hou Fai as the sole accepted candidate for the Chief Executive election, due to be held on 13 October.

The notice included the list of 386 members of the Chief Executive Election Committee that had nominated Mr Sam.

The Electoral Affairs Commission completed on Tuesday (17 September) an eligibility review of the only application received for becoming a candidate for the post of Chief Executive. The review was concluded after the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) assessed and affirmed the nominated individual, namely in terms of his sincere support for the MSAR Basic Law and his loyalty to the People's Republic of China and its MSAR.

The list featuring the accepted candidate for the Chief Executive election, as well as the list of members of the Chief Executive Election Committee that nominated him, were affixed at the Public Administration Building in Rua do Campo. They are also available on the Chief Executive Election website (www.ece.gov.mo).

According to the relevant provisions of the Chief Executive Election Law, nominated candidates and members of the Chief Executive Election Committee may lodge appeals within one day of the Electoral Affairs Commission announcing its decision on the eligibility of nominated individuals. If no objections are received within the relevant period, the Electoral Affairs Commission will issue, on 20 September, a notice announcing the final list of the accepted candidate for the Chief Executive election.